Media Chimaev precisely decsribed Strickland´s mindset last year

Khamzat is full of wisdom but lost in translation he sees things way ahead of time and is good judge of characters.

He said this before his Whittaker fight, he basically said what Din Thomas, Erick Nicksick and other critics said but just way before that timeline and ahead of them. He basically said Sean is not that guy and he is not here to compete when Bisping asked about the DDP vs Sean fight while still being polite. He basically hinted at Strickland not being serious about winning or losing and only there for one last big paycheck.


 
In all seriousness some guys have an incredible mind for the sport like that. Khabib has always been shockingly spot on in his assessments, and there is someone else like that that I'm somehow blanking on right now....

Then there are the guys like Zahabi and even Cejudo that want so desperately to play that role but they simply can't do it and have shit coming out of their ears half the time.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
In all seriousness some guys have an incredible mind for the sport like that. Khabib has always been shockingly spot on in his assessments, and there is someone else like that that I'm somehow blanking on right now....

Then there are the guys like Zahabi and even Cejudo that want so desperately to play that role but they simply can't do it and have shit coming out of their ears half the time.
I'm sensing you're a BJ Penn fan who is still upset Georges handed him his ass.
 
