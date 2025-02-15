octagonation
Khamzat is full of wisdom but lost in translation he sees things way ahead of time and is good judge of characters.
He said this before his Whittaker fight, he basically said what Din Thomas, Erick Nicksick and other critics said but just way before that timeline and ahead of them. He basically said Sean is not that guy and he is not here to compete when Bisping asked about the DDP vs Sean fight while still being polite. He basically hinted at Strickland not being serious about winning or losing and only there for one last big paycheck.
