Iroh said: That's a cool pic, bud! Did you get to talk to him for long? Seems like an interesting guy. Click to expand...

Jupp, this was at Levels Fight League in Amsterdam, right after his teammate Alain van de Merckt (who’s set to fight on DWCS in a couple of weeks) won by submission.I believe it was Alain’s second pro fight at the time (he had previously beaten ARES Heavyweight champion Slim Trabelsi as an amateur though).Reinier and I talked for quite a while, about Alain’s performance, his own upcoming fight against Anatoly Malykhin in two months, and even about a future in the UFC, which he told me was still his plan after a couple more title-defenses in ONE.Overall I think he’s a really cool guy. But hey, he’s from Brabant like me, so what else would you expect?