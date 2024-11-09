Jackonfire
BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 14, 2009
- Messages
- 68,347
- Reaction score
- 95,630
Saturday 11.09.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 11
Commentary: Laura Sanko, Michael Bisping, and Brendan Fitzgerald
Main Card (ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
170: Neil Magny (29-13) vs. Carlos Prates (20-6)
185: Gerald Meerschaert (37-17) vs. Reinier de Ridder (17-2)
135: Gaston Bolaños (7-4) vs. Cortavious Romious (9-2)
115: Luana Pinheiro (11-3) vs. Gillian Robertson (14-8)
185: Mansur Abdul-Malik (6-0) vs. Duško Todorović (12-4)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET / 1pm PT)
115: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-8) vs. Denise Gomes (9-3)
170: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-8-1) vs. Zachary Scroggin (7-0)
170: Matthew Semelsberger (11-7) vs. Charles Radtke (9-4)
135: Cody Stamann (21-7-1) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (14-7-1)
185: Tresean Gore (5-2) vs. Antonio Trócoli (12-4, 1NC)
W135: Melissa Mullins (6-1) vs. Klaudia Syguła (6-1)
Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Reinierde Ridder (185)
Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)
Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115)
Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs. Cortavious Romious (136)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Zach Scroggin (174)**
Matthew Semelsberger (171) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.5)
Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (135.5)
Tresean Gore (186) vs. Antonio Trocoli (186)
Melissa Mullins (137)*** vs. Klaudia Sygula (136)
* Turcios suffered a medical issue after making weight, and hismatch has been canceled.
** Scroggin missed weight by three pounds and has been fined apercentage of his purse.
*** Mullins missed weight by one pound and has been fined apercentage of her purse.
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 11
Commentary: Laura Sanko, Michael Bisping, and Brendan Fitzgerald
Main Card (ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
170: Neil Magny (29-13) vs. Carlos Prates (20-6)
185: Gerald Meerschaert (37-17) vs. Reinier de Ridder (17-2)
135: Gaston Bolaños (7-4) vs. Cortavious Romious (9-2)
115: Luana Pinheiro (11-3) vs. Gillian Robertson (14-8)
185: Mansur Abdul-Malik (6-0) vs. Duško Todorović (12-4)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET / 1pm PT)
115: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-8) vs. Denise Gomes (9-3)
170: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-8-1) vs. Zachary Scroggin (7-0)
170: Matthew Semelsberger (11-7) vs. Charles Radtke (9-4)
135: Cody Stamann (21-7-1) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (14-7-1)
185: Tresean Gore (5-2) vs. Antonio Trócoli (12-4, 1NC)
W135: Melissa Mullins (6-1) vs. Klaudia Syguła (6-1)
UFC Fight Night 247 Weigh-in Results:Neil Magny (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170.5)
Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Reinierde Ridder (185)
Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)
Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115)
Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs. Cortavious Romious (136)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Zach Scroggin (174)**
Matthew Semelsberger (171) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.5)
Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (135.5)
Tresean Gore (186) vs. Antonio Trocoli (186)
Melissa Mullins (137)*** vs. Klaudia Sygula (136)
* Turcios suffered a medical issue after making weight, and hismatch has been canceled.
** Scroggin missed weight by three pounds and has been fined apercentage of his purse.
*** Mullins missed weight by one pound and has been fined apercentage of her purse.
UFC Fight Night 247 Full Fight Card Faceoffs
How to Watch UFC Vegas 100
How to Watch UFC Vegas 100
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will throw its promotional weight behind welterweights Neil Magny and Carlos Prates on Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com
UFC Vegas 100 ‘Magny vs. Prates’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC Vegas 100 ‘Magny vs. Prates’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its home base of Las Vegas for the final time of 2024 Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with UFC Vegas 100. The event is also known as UFC Fight Night 247.
www.sherdog.com
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card