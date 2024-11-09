PBP UFC Fight Night 247: Magny vs. Prates Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 11/9 at 4pm ET

Saturday 11.09.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 11
Commentary: Laura Sanko, Michael Bisping, and Brendan Fitzgerald


8qe4O69.jpg



Main Card (ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
170: Neil Magny (29-13) vs. Carlos Prates (20-6)
185: Gerald Meerschaert (37-17) vs. Reinier de Ridder (17-2)
135: Gaston Bolaños (7-4) vs. Cortavious Romious (9-2)
115: Luana Pinheiro (11-3) vs. Gillian Robertson (14-8)
185: Mansur Abdul-Malik (6-0) vs. Duško Todorović (12-4)


Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET / 1pm PT)
115: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-8) vs. Denise Gomes (9-3)
170: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-8-1) vs. Zachary Scroggin (7-0)
170: Matthew Semelsberger (11-7) vs. Charles Radtke (9-4)
135: Cody Stamann (21-7-1) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (14-7-1)
185: Tresean Gore (5-2) vs. Antonio Trócoli (12-4, 1NC)
W135: Melissa Mullins (6-1) vs. Klaudia Syguła (6-1)



UFC Fight Night 247 Weigh-in Results:

Neil Magny (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170.5)
Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Reinierde Ridder (185)
Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)
Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115)
Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs. Cortavious Romious (136)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Zach Scroggin (174)**
Matthew Semelsberger (171) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.5)
Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (135.5)
Tresean Gore (186) vs. Antonio Trocoli (186)
Melissa Mullins (137)*** vs. Klaudia Sygula (136)

* Turcios suffered a medical issue after making weight, and hismatch has been canceled.
** Scroggin missed weight by three pounds and has been fined apercentage of his purse.
*** Mullins missed weight by one pound and has been fined apercentage of her purse.



UFC Fight Night 247 Full Fight Card Faceoffs





How to Watch UFC Vegas 100

How to Watch UFC Vegas 100

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will throw its promotional weight behind welterweights Neil Magny and Carlos Prates on Saturday in Las Vegas.
UFC Vegas 100 ‘Magny vs. Prates’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

UFC Vegas 100 ‘Magny vs. Prates’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its home base of Las Vegas for the final time of 2024 Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with UFC Vegas 100. The event is also known as UFC Fight Night 247.
Betting Odds
3531.png




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card




iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
116441-4498572.png


This card. Yikes. Thanks for thread @Jackonfire. With all the card changes it's like going to a bbq joint and all they've got is potato salad. Oh well I picked a bunch of finishes. Enjoy the fights shermofos.
 
