  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Jeremy Stephens Returns To The UFC To Fight Mason Jones At UFC Iowa May 3rd

CC27

CC27

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 31, 2012
Messages
23,127
Reaction score
3,599
www.mmafighting.com

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo set as main event, Jeremy Stephens returns for first UFC event in Iowa in 25 years

Bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo are set to clash in the five-round main event as the UFC returns to Iowa for the first time in 25 years
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

Bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo are expected to clash in the main event of the upcoming UFC Des Moines card on May 3, which marks the return of the promotion to Iowa for the first time in 25 years.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. The fight was initially reported by Leonardo Guimarães on social media.

The fight serves as Sandhagen’s first appearance since dropping a decision to Umar Nurmagomedov this past August, which ended his three-fight win streak. Prior to that setback, Sandhagen had rattled off victories over Rob Font, Chito Vera and Song Yadong.

Now he’ll look to get back on track while facing off with Figueiredo, who also tasted defeat in his most recent appearance in the UFC when he fell to former bantamweight champion Petr Yan this past November.

Figueiredo had been on a tear at bantamweight prior to that fight with three wins in a row including victories over Vera and former champion Cody Garbrandt.

Also on the card, Bo Nickal makes his return to action in the co-main event as he faces former ONE Championship two-division champion Reinier de Ridder. Nickal remains undefeated as a professional since transitioning to MMA from wrestling while de Ridder has gone 2-0 with a pair of finishes since joining the UFC roster in 2024.

Jeremy Stephens is also returning to the UFC in a surprising addition as he fights Mason Jones in a lightweight fight on the card. Stephens is a native of Iowa so he’s going home for the card while also fighting in the UFC for the first time since 2021.

Stephens most recently made waves in BKFC where he scored a finish over Eddie Alvarez but now he’s going back to the UFC for his fight in Des Moines.

Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo is set to headline the UFC card in Des Moines as the organization returns to an old stomping ground for the promotion after Iowa served as a breeding ground for some of the top fighters in the world.

The last time the UFC landed there for an event was back in 2000 for UFC 26 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa where Kevin Randleman faced Pedro Rizzo in the main event.
 
Guess those big money bags Stephens was going for in Bare Knuckle didn't come after he knocked out Eddie.

This card looking juicy.
 
The guy is a warrior. Love that he gets to fight in his hometown. That place will be crazy when he makes his walk
 
One minute it looks like BKFC pays a ton, the next it looks so bad that Jeremy is coming back to the UFC to fight for peanuts and Rebook coupons despite being on a great tear in BKFC.
 
surprised he came back, maybe for one fight in his hometown I could see but if its a multi fight deal I'm surprised. He was perfect for BKFC, doing well, seemed made for it.
 
Massively strange re-signing. I can only assume they wanted to give Jeremy one more fight so he can retire in the UFC in his home town but that's not really like them.

They could have picked someone who's going to mess him up less than Mason Jones though m
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HoiceNJuicy
News Figgy vs. Sandhagen booked for May 3
Replies
8
Views
231
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket
13Seconds
Mario Bautista deserves a crack at the top 5. Who makes the most sense?
2
Replies
29
Views
839
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,306
Messages
57,020,969
Members
175,500
Latest member
mcjinglenuts

Share this page

Back
Top