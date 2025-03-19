



After submitting Kevin Holland at UFC 311 in January, the 34-year-old called out multiple top contenders at MW.

While he didn’t get his wish, he still sees value in a win over Nickal.



“I’m happy with the fight, it’s a good one. It’s not what I asked for. I asked for a top 5 guy, but I think he’s a top 5 name here, right? He’s a very popular guy here in the States, and yeah, I’m happy with the matchup. See if we can make him grapple a bit, see if we can make him wrestle a bit. I think whatever happens, I might steal the spotlight in this one.”



De Ridder hopes the hyped wrestler doesn’t shy away from his bread and butter in their fight:



“I really want to make him wrestle this time. Last fight he was just sticking and moving, throwing that wild overhand of his, and trying to make sure he didn’t wrestle at all. But let’s make it a wrestling match this time! See if we can get him to shoot a couple of times, see if I can get his neck.”