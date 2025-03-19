  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Reinier de Ridder hopes Bo Nickal will show him his wrestling

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,005
Reaction score
7,788


After submitting Kevin Holland at UFC 311 in January, the 34-year-old called out multiple top contenders at MW.
While he didn’t get his wish, he still sees value in a win over Nickal.

“I’m happy with the fight, it’s a good one. It’s not what I asked for. I asked for a top 5 guy, but I think he’s a top 5 name here, right? He’s a very popular guy here in the States, and yeah, I’m happy with the matchup. See if we can make him grapple a bit, see if we can make him wrestle a bit. I think whatever happens, I might steal the spotlight in this one.”

De Ridder hopes the hyped wrestler doesn’t shy away from his bread and butter in their fight:

“I really want to make him wrestle this time. Last fight he was just sticking and moving, throwing that wild overhand of his, and trying to make sure he didn’t wrestle at all. But let’s make it a wrestling match this time! See if we can get him to shoot a couple of times, see if I can get his neck.”
 
Neck&Neck said:
Ridder on da roof

Click to expand...

HhONX8q.gif
 
Unheralded Truth said:


After submitting Kevin Holland at UFC 311 in January, the 34-year-old called out multiple top contenders at MW.
While he didn’t get his wish, he still sees value in a win over Nickal.

“I’m happy with the fight, it’s a good one. It’s not what I asked for. I asked for a top 5 guy, but I think he’s a top 5 name here, right? He’s a very popular guy here in the States, and yeah, I’m happy with the matchup. See if we can make him grapple a bit, see if we can make him wrestle a bit. I think whatever happens, I might steal the spotlight in this one.”

De Ridder hopes the hyped wrestler doesn’t shy away from his bread and butter in their fight:

“I really want to make him wrestle this time. Last fight he was just sticking and moving, throwing that wild overhand of his, and trying to make sure he didn’t wrestle at all. But let’s make it a wrestling match this time! See if we can get him to shoot a couple of times, see if I can get his neck.”
Click to expand...

Let's hope so, because Bo's striking game isn't pretty to look at

<6>
 
de ridder is a tough motherfucker. former oneFC MW and LHW champion and can legit make a run for the title. nickals biggest test by far. can he beat oneFC organizations two division champion? IMO no he cant. i give nickals props as each one of his oppenents have been a step up from the last. he most def is not fighting down rankings.
 
I'm not sure he really wants that. If Bo wrestles, he'll put RdR on his back and end up in dominant positions. RdR has a bunch of subs, but just about ALL of them are from the top. He's not sweeping Bo and landing in mount or side control. If he fights off his back he'll lose a UD or get GnP'd out.
 
RDR is not a bum, he has elite BJJ standard for MMA, and improved his striking game and wrestling.
Finished 3 of his opponent, and his only two losses were against a russian wrestler he couldn't takedown.

RDR is very sharp, not a bum at all, former two weightclass champions in One, a very good darce, a strong top game, he brings a lot of things that could make Bo in trouble.

Bo's road to victory would be to defend all takedowns with a masterclass, and avoid grappling exchanges on the ground. You didn't want to swim against a Paul Craig, probably won't try to swim with a sharper RDR.

Very interesting fight, folkstyle wrestling against bjj, may the best win, a house full of sins, the gambling begins, but the house always wins.
 
people forget that the only guy RDR lost to is a guy who regularly competes at Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight.

if RDR manages to beat Bo, he'll be a hero around here. if he submits him, he'll have people mailing them their hot dog branders
 
If Bo doesn’t completely dominate this fight on the ground and standing, he should just retire now and start coaching children’s wrestling.
 
I think RDR knows if he cant win the grappling exchanges he is likely screwed on the feet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Red Lantern
Reinier "The Reader" de Ridder warns fighters not to sign with ONE Championship, interested in Khamzat Chimaev fight
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
Deleted member 513083
D
Ara tech
The end of Bo Nickal ? Reinier de Ridder is a tough challenge to overcome...
2
Replies
31
Views
821
chinarice
chinarice
Hellowhosthat
News UFC signs former double ONE champ Reinier de Ridder
3 4 5
Replies
99
Views
4K
GordoBarraBJJ
GordoBarraBJJ
Davidjacksonjones
Flashback to when Bo Nickal says he could submit Israel Adesanya
Replies
11
Views
445
Bobby Boulders
Bobby Boulders
big franklin
The UFC is pushing Bo Nickal, but I'm not buying. Here's why.
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
4K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,824
Messages
57,054,972
Members
175,522
Latest member
noeltz1900

Share this page

Back
Top