The Good The Bad The HBK
Pitbull Owner
@Gold
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 20,387
- Reaction score
- 43,386
Synopsis: In the Southwest during the Civil War, a mysterious stranger, Joe (Clint Eastwood), and a Mexican outlaw, Tuco (Eli Wallach), form an uneasy partnership -- Joe turns in the bandit for the reward money, then rescues him just as he is being hanged. When Joe's shot at the noose goes awry during one escapade, a furious Tuco tries to have him murdered. The men re-team abruptly, however, to beat out a sadistic criminal and the Union army and find $20,000 that a soldier has buried in the desert.
Here are some of my favorite scenes:
The final duel - Spoiler
Blonde/Tuco Partnership
Idiot
My Rating: 10/10
Between this and The 2 Godfather films, these 3 movies are my favorite all time. I have watched The Good Bad Ugly 6 or 7 times in the last 3 months or so. I just love it. It's one of the best films to watch on repeated viewings and it never gets old.
The film score is the best in cinema history
The Good The Bad & The Ugly to me is a masterpiece.
Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach