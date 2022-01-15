Movies Rate The Good The Bad & The Ugly

Rate The Good The Bad & The Ugly

  • 10 - Masterpiece

  • 9 - Excellent

  • 8 - Great

  • 7 - Good

  • 6 - Alright

  • 5 - Average

  • 4 - Poor

  • 3, 2, 1 - Terrible/Bad

  • 0 - Worst Movie Ever

  • I've Never Seen The Good The Bad & The Ugly

Results are only viewable after voting.
The Good The Bad The HBK

The Good The Bad The HBK

9d8c22b19b131092f88fb958778f7aed.jpg


Synopsis: In the Southwest during the Civil War, a mysterious stranger, Joe (Clint Eastwood), and a Mexican outlaw, Tuco (Eli Wallach), form an uneasy partnership -- Joe turns in the bandit for the reward money, then rescues him just as he is being hanged. When Joe's shot at the noose goes awry during one escapade, a furious Tuco tries to have him murdered. The men re-team abruptly, however, to beat out a sadistic criminal and the Union army and find $20,000 that a soldier has buried in the desert.




Here are some of my favorite scenes:

The final duel - Spoiler



Blonde/Tuco Partnership



Idiot





My Rating: 10/10
Between this and The 2 Godfather films, these 3 movies are my favorite all time. I have watched The Good Bad Ugly 6 or 7 times in the last 3 months or so. I just love it. It's one of the best films to watch on repeated viewings and it never gets old.

The film score is the best in cinema history







The Good The Bad & The Ugly to me is a masterpiece.

Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach

clint-eastwood-lee-van-cleef-sergio-leone-eli-wallach-rome-1966-P84R5N.jpg


MV5BMTI3Mzg2NzA3N15BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwMjg2NzEyMw@@._V1_.jpg


ESmiFLeVAAAlWrp.jpg
 
9 dubs could be better otherwise perfect.
 
I give it an 8 sir.
Although the score is probably a 10 for a western.

I still like The Outlaw Josey Wales better.
 
BisexualMMA said:
They're just chilling on their own time but they still seem like their characters. Eli with a genuine mischevious smile, Clint with just enough of a smile to satisfy the demands of the occasion, Lee with his eyes squinted measuring up the cameraman.
I just came across the picture last night, never seen it before. It's a great pic, and you're right I still see them as their characters instead of the actors.
 
Never saw the original.

Watched The Good, The Bad, and The Weird. Good film.
 
RichardHarrow said:
Lee Van Cleef - those beady dark eyes, angular features and piercing aquiline nose, couldn't ask for better a better aesthetic on a human villain and is actually why he succeeded for the time that he did.
What's weird is he plays a great villain and a great good guy to me. First movie I saw him in was Good bad ugly and then the man who shot liberty valance. But then I watched him in For a few dollars more and death rides a horse and he's on the same level to me.

John Wayne and Clint Eastwood are often mentioned for westerns but people sleep on Lee Van Cleef, he has a very good resume of westerns too.
 
The Ugly said:
What's weird is he plays a great villain and a great good guy to me. First movie I saw him in was Good bad ugly and then the man who shot liberty valance. But then I watched him in For a few dollars more and death rides a horse and he's on the same level to me.

John Wayne and Clint Eastwood are often mentioned for westerns but people sleep on Lee Van Cleef, he has a very good resume of westerns too.
Yeah Lee Van Cleef was a legend and no conversation should leave out Bronson, the best at playing either Cowboy or Indian. Richard Harris is pretty underrated as well...he had Man in the Wilderness and A Man Called Horse decades before Unforgiven.
 
BisexualMMA said:
Yeah Lee Van Cleef was a legend and no conversation should leave out Bronson, the best at playing either Cowboy or Indian. Richard Harris is pretty underrated as well...he had Man in the Wilderness and A Man Called Horse decades before Unforgiven.
I need to see more Charles Bronson movies. Death wish and Hard times being the first 2. I think the only film I've seen him in is magnificent 7.
 
I remember when the widescreen dvd came out and you could finally watch the showdown scene with all 3 characters shown, as directed. We were freaking out watching that shit.

I still prefer Once Upon A Time in the West as my all time fave western, but it's damn close.
 
The Ugly said:
I need to see more Charles Bronson movies. Death wish and Hard times being the first 2. I think the only film I've seen him in is magnificent 7.
Go for it. He has some quality stuff. Death Wish is one of the most underappreciated movies of the 70s in my opinion. And Death Wish 2 one of the all time underrated sequels.

Hard Times is just a decent movie overall but it's worth it to see Bronson's boxing. He was one of the only guys back then that could actually throw or dodge a punch.

He did a somewhat low budget version of Jack London's The Sea Wolf as one of his final movies that was pretty decent, with Christopher Reeve and Marc Singer. Nobody saw it...I don't know if it was even officially released. But he was good as the snarly old captain.

The Mechanic was almost a really good movie. Still worth watching but while Bronson was very good, Jan Michael Vincent was in over his depth as an actor at the time. A different secondary lead across from Bronson...I don't know who would have been an option in 1972 - Harvey Keitel, Terence Hill, Richard Chamberlain, Martin Sheen - and it would have been a classic.

Chato's Land.
The Indian Runner.
Once Upon a Time in the West.
The Great Escape.
The Dirty Dozen.

That's probably the main stuff I would recommend.

There's plenty of other just decent stuff like Breakheart Pass or The White Buffalo or Death Wish 3 and 4. The later years got a little embarrassing at times.
 
