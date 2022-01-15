The Ugly said: I need to see more Charles Bronson movies. Death wish and Hard times being the first 2. I think the only film I've seen him in is magnificent 7. Click to expand...

Go for it. He has some quality stuff. Death Wish is one of the most underappreciated movies of the 70s in my opinion. And Death Wish 2 one of the all time underrated sequels.Hard Times is just a decent movie overall but it's worth it to see Bronson's boxing. He was one of the only guys back then that could actually throw or dodge a punch.He did a somewhat low budget version of Jack London's The Sea Wolf as one of his final movies that was pretty decent, with Christopher Reeve and Marc Singer. Nobody saw it...I don't know if it was even officially released. But he was good as the snarly old captain.The Mechanic was almost a really good movie. Still worth watching but while Bronson was very good, Jan Michael Vincent was in over his depth as an actor at the time. A different secondary lead across from Bronson...I don't know who would have been an option in 1972 - Harvey Keitel, Terence Hill, Richard Chamberlain, Martin Sheen - and it would have been a classic.Chato's Land.The Indian Runner.Once Upon a Time in the West.The Great Escape.The Dirty Dozen.That's probably the main stuff I would recommend.There's plenty of other just decent stuff like Breakheart Pass or The White Buffalo or Death Wish 3 and 4. The later years got a little embarrassing at times.