Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Quarter-Finals
(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)
(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)
Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick, Rain Man, The Last Samurai
Mel Gibson - Braveheart, Lethal Weapon, The Road Warrior
Gene Hackman - Unforgiven, Mississippi Burning, Superman
Kevin Spacey - Se7en, The Usual Suspects, American Beauty
Henry Fonda - 12 Angry Men, The Grapes of Wrath, On Golden Pond
Hugo Weaving - The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Matrix, V for Vendetta
Marlon Brando - The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, On the Waterfront
Clint Eastwood - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Unforgiven, Gran Torino
Russell Crowe - Gladiator, L.A Confidential, A Beautiful Mind
Morgan Freeman - The Shawshank Redemption, Se7en, Million Dollar Baby
Philip Seymour Hoffman - Mary and Max, Magnolia, Happiness
Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile
Dustin Hoffman - Rain Man, Midnight Cowboy, Kramer vs. Kramer
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
