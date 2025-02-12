Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,876
- Reaction score
- 48,676
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)
(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)
Arnold Schwarzenegger - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, The Terminator, Predator
Harrison Ford - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Blade Runner
Robert De Niro - Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull
Clint Eastwood - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Unforgiven, Gran Torino
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)
(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)
Arnold Schwarzenegger - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, The Terminator, Predator
Harrison Ford - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Blade Runner
Robert De Niro - Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull
Clint Eastwood - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Unforgiven, Gran Torino
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @SalsaDelMuerte @calavera2
@Axefan4life @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Speedy1 @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Starck @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @M4rk
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @MLarson @Pliny Pete @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Diet Butcher
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @GirthBrooks @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr @spamking
@jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh @rivera
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan @landon @ThaiSexPills
@IndyCovaHart @Satanical Eve @LSXMMA @liner @west42 @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @llperez22
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @milkmandanl
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @lostdog000 @Rawex
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @KoChang @Fijeeto @Mr. Shickadance @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Zer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @Vegeta @Reign Supreme @SwamiLeoni
@Oeshon @Rizzo @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo @Squall Leonhart @-sin-
@Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock @Striderxdj @Kingz
@Sano @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Misanthropist @TapIt @WarHawk @cooks1
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Hellowhosthat @Corona
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @RemyR @fungi @dbo @Misfit23
@scorpipede @yamahacrasher @phoenixikki @heloder @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @fingercuffs @ModernMatt
@Grassshoppa @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @Sushi Fitness @ZeroGravity @Carvaso @burningspear
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513 @struckus
@Prologue @qw3rty @Highway99 @Matt4786 @Adrian Anis @GergreG @JonnyBonesPharmacist @Brutus.......
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @UberHere
@Nathan LaMontagne @cmw43 @Cerberus87 @zuffazombee @Simple Southerner @TheWobbler @houjebek
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @jan230 @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Tone C
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Revolver @Chad The Limey @Bonos @BornOnMonday @King Joffery @Rogan789
@TheTickG @helax @MLarson @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @tank666 @I Am Legion @Krixes @Gigacardio
@Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Fox by the Sea @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT @fungi
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @Morning Star @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @Azure @Winston Wolf
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @landon @BigSexy444
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @SoSo @Kraysla @Concrete
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @iNoScopedJFK
@AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@ricains_cretins @Xuh @Fla graplr @Scrody @Chama @ricc505 @snugglecakes @oscerthegrouch @Bagatur
@misterfurious @fishbisquit @Necrocrawler @whocares @Silentlucidity @Crucif13d
@Axefan4life @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Speedy1 @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Starck @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @M4rk
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @MLarson @Pliny Pete @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Diet Butcher
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @GirthBrooks @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr @spamking
@jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh @rivera
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan @landon @ThaiSexPills
@IndyCovaHart @Satanical Eve @LSXMMA @liner @west42 @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @llperez22
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @milkmandanl
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @lostdog000 @Rawex
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @KoChang @Fijeeto @Mr. Shickadance @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Zer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @Vegeta @Reign Supreme @SwamiLeoni
@Oeshon @Rizzo @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo @Squall Leonhart @-sin-
@Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock @Striderxdj @Kingz
@Sano @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Misanthropist @TapIt @WarHawk @cooks1
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Hellowhosthat @Corona
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @RemyR @fungi @dbo @Misfit23
@scorpipede @yamahacrasher @phoenixikki @heloder @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @fingercuffs @ModernMatt
@Grassshoppa @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @Sushi Fitness @ZeroGravity @Carvaso @burningspear
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513 @struckus
@Prologue @qw3rty @Highway99 @Matt4786 @Adrian Anis @GergreG @JonnyBonesPharmacist @Brutus.......
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @UberHere
@Nathan LaMontagne @cmw43 @Cerberus87 @zuffazombee @Simple Southerner @TheWobbler @houjebek
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @jan230 @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Tone C
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Revolver @Chad The Limey @Bonos @BornOnMonday @King Joffery @Rogan789
@TheTickG @helax @MLarson @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @tank666 @I Am Legion @Krixes @Gigacardio
@Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Fox by the Sea @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT @fungi
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @Morning Star @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @Azure @Winston Wolf
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @landon @BigSexy444
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @SoSo @Kraysla @Concrete
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @iNoScopedJFK
@AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@ricains_cretins @Xuh @Fla graplr @Scrody @Chama @ricc505 @snugglecakes @oscerthegrouch @Bagatur
@misterfurious @fishbisquit @Necrocrawler @whocares @Silentlucidity @Crucif13d