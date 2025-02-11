  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Out of these actors, which three have the best 3 films? (The Finals)

Choose Three.

Here we are in The Finals, it should get more interesting.



(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)

(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)




Robert De Niro - The Godfather Part II, Goodfellas, Taxi Driver

Leonardo DiCaprio - Inception, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street

Brad Pitt - Fight Club, Se7en, 12 Monkeys

Harrison Ford - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Blade Runner

Mel Gibson - Braveheart, Lethal Weapon, The Road Warrior

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick, Rain Man, The Last Samurai

Clint Eastwood - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Unforgiven, Gran Torino

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, The Terminator, Predator

Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile



Over all it's Cruise n it's really not close but top 3 ....... Harrison Ford is worst actor on list as he only does 1 thing an is very limited range. But dude knows how to pick roles.
 
Over all it's Cruise n it's really not close but top 3 ....... Harrison Ford is worst actor on list as he only does 1 thing an is very limited range. But dude knows how to pick roles.
I feel like Harrison Ford is an underrated actor. I know it's limited his range, but he's exceptional at what he does best. And that to me is how he acts with his face to show all kinds of emotions, he's very good at it. Without even talking just reacting.
 
I feel like Harrison Ford is an underrated actor. I know it's limited his range, but he's exceptional at what he does best. And that to me is how he acts with his face to show all kinds of emotions, he's very good at it. Without even talking just reacting.
Its not really the kind of highly manner thesp acting Sherdog seems to love but I'd agree he could give some very strong subtle performances as well as being charismatic.

I do think its probably between him and De Niro for the strongest three films as well, Blade Runner, Raiders, Empire Strikes Back vs Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and Once Upon A Time In America(could easily replace one with Godfather 2 Goodfellas maybe even Angel Heart)
 
Arnold just for T and T2 plus any 3rd pick you want.
 
Mel Gibson needs more love. I guess the Jews of sherdog still havent forgiven him
 
