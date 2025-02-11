Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
Here we are in The Finals, it should get more interesting.
(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)
(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)
Robert De Niro - The Godfather Part II, Goodfellas, Taxi Driver
Leonardo DiCaprio - Inception, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street
Brad Pitt - Fight Club, Se7en, 12 Monkeys
Harrison Ford - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Blade Runner
Mel Gibson - Braveheart, Lethal Weapon, The Road Warrior
Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick, Rain Man, The Last Samurai
Clint Eastwood - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Unforgiven, Gran Torino
Arnold Schwarzenegger - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, The Terminator, Predator
Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
