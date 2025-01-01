Movies Who Is The Best Director In Westerns

Best Western Director

  • Sergio Leone

    Votes: 13 65.0%

  • Clint Eastwood

    Votes: 3 15.0%

  • Sergio Corbucci

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • John Ford

    Votes: 4 20.0%

  • Howard Hawks

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Sam Peckinpah

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Sergio Leone

1. A Fistful Of Dollars
2. For A Few Dollars More
3. The Good The Bad & The Ugly
4. Once Upon A Time in the West
5. Duck, You Sucker!


Clint Eastwood

1. High Plains Drifter
2. The Outlaw Josey Wales
3. Pale Rider
4. Unforgiven
5. The Mule

Sergio Corbucci

1. Django
2. The Great Silence
3. The Mercenary
4. Companeros
5. Navajo Joe


John Ford

1. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
2. The Searchers
3. Fort Apache
4. Stagecoach
5. My Darling Clementine


Howard Hawks

1. Rio Bravo
2. Red River
3. El Dorado
4. Rio Lobo
5. The Big Sky

Sam Peckinpah

1. The Wild Bunch
2. Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid
3. Ride The High Country
4. Bring Me The Head of Alfredo Garcia
5. The Ballad of Cable Hogue



My 3 favs are the first 3 in order

1. Leone
2. Eastwood
3. Corbucci

John Ford is often called the best western director because of how many westerns he directed, but his 5 best against Leones isn't even a competition imo I would take Leones 5 westerns over Fords entire 150+ filmography
 
John Ford. He created the "myth of the West" and shaped how we see it today. Stagecoach, My Darling Clementine, Man Who Shot Liberty Valance and on and on.

I think Raoul Walsh and Delmer Daves are better than the rest on the list but Hawks, Leone, Eastwood are all great and I'd say Eastwood made the last Western masterpiece in Unforgiven. Peckinpah is solid too and the other Italian is just another Kurosawa meets John Ford rip off but doesn't do it nearly as good as Leone.

Also. Look at Angie Dickinson in that picture with Hawks. Hot damn!
 
Sergio GOAT

fonda.gif
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
Other then 310 To Yuma i didn't see any other film that stood out to me or have seen. What films did you like?
Jubal, Cowboy, and The Hanging Tree. Criterion just released a solid print of Jubal too I believe. Good shit if you like Golden Age Hollywood. Raoul Walsh's Pursued and Colorado Territory are also lost classic Westerns you don't here about anymore. Pursued was one of Leone's favorites if I remember correctly.
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
I actually just started taking interest recently and have started dabbling into it. Watched Gone with the Wind for the very first time. I have a peak interest in the crime genre for this era first but will definitely check out your recommendations.
That's awesome. 30s - 60s is the best era imo. I'm actually an obsessive film noir fan. I pretty much watched them all. Here's my ranked list if interested

mubi.com

Noir and the like - Movie list

'Noir and the like' created by GaryS, one of thousands of movie lists from 'Best of' to 'Top 10s' written by people who love film on mubi.com.
mubi.com mubi.com
 
Spam On Rye said:
That's awesome. 30s - 60s is the best era imo. I'm actually an obsessive film noir fan. I pretty much watched them all. Here's my ranked list if interested

Billy Wilder was the first director i was going to start with too lol Humphrey Bogart has been my fav actor to watch (Treasures & Casa) so far followed by Clark Cable. It happened one night is at the top of my list to watch followed by crime films and Billy Wilder. Gonna mix it up as I go but I honestly like the purety of the films, it's very wholesome and meaningful. Something we will never see again.
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
Billy Wilder was the first director i was going to start with too lol Humphrey Bogart has been my fav actor to watch (Treasures & Casa) so far followed by Clark Cable. It happened one night is at the top of my list to watch followed by crime films and Billy Wilder. Gonna mix it up as I go but I honestly like the purety of the films, it's very wholesome and meaningful. Something we will never see again.
Yeah back when the American dream was in the forefront. Yeah Wilder is top 5 director for me. So good at noir and comedy. Love Bogey especially in Casablanca and In A Lonely Place, and Gable is great and anything is great by Capra really.
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
I actually just started taking interest recently and have started dabbling into it. Watched Gone with the Wind for the very first time. I have a peak interest in the crime genre for this era first but will definitely check out your recommendations.
Check out The Roaring Twenties with Cagney and Bogart. Most of Bogie’s films are great. Maltese Falcon, The Big Heat, and Casablanca are some classics
 
Came in the thread to discuss the highly coveted position of director for motel chains and instead am seeing a bunch of nonsense about movies. WTF get your shit together TS
 
