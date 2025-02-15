The Good The Bad The HBK
The 60s and 70s gave us the best director's in cinema history. This list is based on the decade the director debut his first film. Of the 2, which is your favourite?
60s
1. Sergio Leone
2. Francis Ford Coppola
3. Martin Scorcese
4. Mel Brooks
5. Brian De Palma
6. Richard Donner
7. Andrei Tarkovsky
8. Woody Allen
9. William Friedkin
10. Werner Herzog
11. Roman Polanski
12. George Roy Hill
13. George A. Romero
14. David Cronenberg
15. Sydney Pollack
70s
1. Steven Spielberg
2. Clint Eastwood
3. George Lucas
4. John Carpenter
5. Ridley Scott
6. David Lynch
7. Robert Zemeckis
8. Ron Howard
9. Terry Gillam
10. John Landis
11. Wes Craven
12. John Woo
13. Walter Hill
14. George Miller
15. Martin Campbell
My pick: for me this is a easy call for the 60s. Coppola and Leone are my 2 fav Directors
