Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,865
- Reaction score
- 48,648
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Last of the Semi-Finals, onto the Finals next.
(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)
(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)
Clint Eastwood - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Unforgiven, Gran Torino
Mel Gibson - Braveheart, Lethal Weapon, The Road Warrior
Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick, Rain Man, The Last Samurai
Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile
Russell Crowe - Gladiator, L.A Confidential, A Beautiful Mind
Denzel Washington - Training Day, Glory, American Gangster
Harrison Ford - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Blade Runner
Al Pacino - The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Scarface
Bruce Willis - Pulp Fiction, Die Hard, The Sixth Sense
Edward Norton - Fight Club, American History X, Primal Fear
Bill Murray - Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation
Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood, In the Name of the Father, The Last of the Mohicans
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Last of the Semi-Finals, onto the Finals next.
(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)
(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)
Clint Eastwood - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Unforgiven, Gran Torino
Mel Gibson - Braveheart, Lethal Weapon, The Road Warrior
Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick, Rain Man, The Last Samurai
Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile
Russell Crowe - Gladiator, L.A Confidential, A Beautiful Mind
Denzel Washington - Training Day, Glory, American Gangster
Harrison Ford - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Blade Runner
Al Pacino - The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Scarface
Bruce Willis - Pulp Fiction, Die Hard, The Sixth Sense
Edward Norton - Fight Club, American History X, Primal Fear
Bill Murray - Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation
Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood, In the Name of the Father, The Last of the Mohicans
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @SalsaDelMuerte @calavera2
@Axefan4life @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Speedy1 @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Starck @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @M4rk
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @MLarson @Pliny Pete @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Diet Butcher
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @GirthBrooks @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr @spamking
@jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh @rivera
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan @landon @ThaiSexPills
@IndyCovaHart @Satanical Eve @LSXMMA @liner @west42 @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @llperez22
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @milkmandanl
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @lostdog000 @Rawex
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @KoChang @Fijeeto @Mr. Shickadance @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Zer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @Vegeta @Reign Supreme @SwamiLeoni
@Oeshon @Rizzo @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo @Squall Leonhart @-sin-
@Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock @Striderxdj @Kingz
@Sano @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Misanthropist @TapIt @WarHawk @cooks1
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Hellowhosthat @Corona
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @RemyR @fungi @dbo @Misfit23
@scorpipede @yamahacrasher @phoenixikki @heloder @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @fingercuffs @ModernMatt
@Grassshoppa @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @Sushi Fitness @ZeroGravity @Carvaso @burningspear
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513 @struckus
@Prologue @qw3rty @Highway99 @Matt4786 @Adrian Anis @GergreG @JonnyBonesPharmacist @Brutus.......
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @UberHere
@Nathan LaMontagne @cmw43 @Cerberus87 @zuffazombee @Simple Southerner @TheWobbler @houjebek
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @jan230 @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Tone C
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Revolver @Chad The Limey @Bonos @BornOnMonday @King Joffery @Rogan789
@TheTickG @helax @MLarson @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @tank666 @I Am Legion @Krixes @Gigacardio
@Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Fox by the Sea @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT @fungi
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @Morning Star @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @Azure @Winston Wolf
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @landon @BigSexy444
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @SoSo @Kraysla @Concrete
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @iNoScopedJFK
@AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@ricains_cretins @Xuh @Fla graplr @Scrody @Chama @ricc505 @snugglecakes @oscerthegrouch @Bagatur
@misterfurious @fishbisquit @Necrocrawler @whocares @Silentlucidity @Crucif13d
@Axefan4life @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Speedy1 @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Starck @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @M4rk
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @MLarson @Pliny Pete @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Diet Butcher
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @GirthBrooks @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr @spamking
@jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh @rivera
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan @landon @ThaiSexPills
@IndyCovaHart @Satanical Eve @LSXMMA @liner @west42 @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @llperez22
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @milkmandanl
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @lostdog000 @Rawex
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @KoChang @Fijeeto @Mr. Shickadance @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Zer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @Vegeta @Reign Supreme @SwamiLeoni
@Oeshon @Rizzo @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo @Squall Leonhart @-sin-
@Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock @Striderxdj @Kingz
@Sano @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Misanthropist @TapIt @WarHawk @cooks1
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Hellowhosthat @Corona
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @RemyR @fungi @dbo @Misfit23
@scorpipede @yamahacrasher @phoenixikki @heloder @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @fingercuffs @ModernMatt
@Grassshoppa @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @Sushi Fitness @ZeroGravity @Carvaso @burningspear
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513 @struckus
@Prologue @qw3rty @Highway99 @Matt4786 @Adrian Anis @GergreG @JonnyBonesPharmacist @Brutus.......
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @UberHere
@Nathan LaMontagne @cmw43 @Cerberus87 @zuffazombee @Simple Southerner @TheWobbler @houjebek
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @jan230 @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Tone C
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Revolver @Chad The Limey @Bonos @BornOnMonday @King Joffery @Rogan789
@TheTickG @helax @MLarson @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @tank666 @I Am Legion @Krixes @Gigacardio
@Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Fox by the Sea @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT @fungi
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @Morning Star @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @Azure @Winston Wolf
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @landon @BigSexy444
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @SoSo @Kraysla @Concrete
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @iNoScopedJFK
@AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@ricains_cretins @Xuh @Fla graplr @Scrody @Chama @ricc505 @snugglecakes @oscerthegrouch @Bagatur
@misterfurious @fishbisquit @Necrocrawler @whocares @Silentlucidity @Crucif13d