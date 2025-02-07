  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Out of these actors, which three have the best 3 films? (Second Semi-Finals)

Last of the Semi-Finals, onto the Finals next.



(To consider one of their films. He has to be one of the main characters in the movie, with substantial amount of screen time.)

(Based on their films IMDB rating and you can make your own 3 films for that particular actor)



Clint Eastwood - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Unforgiven, Gran Torino

Mel Gibson - Braveheart, Lethal Weapon, The Road Warrior

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick, Rain Man, The Last Samurai

Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile

Russell Crowe - Gladiator, L.A Confidential, A Beautiful Mind

Denzel Washington - Training Day, Glory, American Gangster

Harrison Ford - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Blade Runner

Al Pacino - The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Scarface

Bruce Willis - Pulp Fiction, Die Hard, The Sixth Sense

Edward Norton - Fight Club, American History X, Primal Fear

Bill Murray - Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation

Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood, In the Name of the Father, The Last of the Mohicans



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
I can't see the poll.
Xenforo?
 
