Tom is clearly a talented athlete, and a fairly big HW at 6'5", 250-260lbs. Although he doesn't have the hugest reach at 78". Effective MMA striking is about a lot of things, and Tom is a good all rounder. I think he scores highly in most if not all categories. People always wonder how good British fighters' wrestling is, but it seems good so far. His accuracy, hand speed, footwork etc. etc. are all great. But this thread is specifically about Big Tom's power.I posted some gifs. Blaydes and Pavlovich are big names to be stopping in around a minute in the first round. Tybura and Spivac less so, but still relevant wins, who were also despatched in the first round. Notably when Tom went up against Arlovski and Volkov, very high-level strikers, he took them down and submitted them. But he isn't really putting these guys to sleep, he's creating/finding an opening and cracking them hard, and they go down and he finishes up with a smattering of GnP. Which is fair enough. Never really seen him just switch someone off though. Like what Lewis did to Blaydes for example:How would you rate the Interim Champion's power, and could this be a (slight) weakness?