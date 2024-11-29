Rewatch Rate Aspinall's Power /10

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
9,278
Reaction score
22,375
tom-aspinall-curtis-blaydes.gif


sergei-pavlovich-tom-aspinall.gif


marcin-tybura-tom-aspinall.gif


tom-aspinall-sergei-spivac.gif


Tom is clearly a talented athlete, and a fairly big HW at 6'5", 250-260lbs. Although he doesn't have the hugest reach at 78". Effective MMA striking is about a lot of things, and Tom is a good all rounder. I think he scores highly in most if not all categories. People always wonder how good British fighters' wrestling is, but it seems good so far. His accuracy, hand speed, footwork etc. etc. are all great. But this thread is specifically about Big Tom's power.

I posted some gifs. Blaydes and Pavlovich are big names to be stopping in around a minute in the first round. Tybura and Spivac less so, but still relevant wins, who were also despatched in the first round. Notably when Tom went up against Arlovski and Volkov, very high-level strikers, he took them down and submitted them. But he isn't really putting these guys to sleep, he's creating/finding an opening and cracking them hard, and they go down and he finishes up with a smattering of GnP. Which is fair enough. Never really seen him just switch someone off though. Like what Lewis did to Blaydes for example:

knockout-derrick-lewis.gif


How would you rate the Interim Champion's power, and could this be a (slight) weakness?
 
Portland8242 said:
His power is atleast 8.5/10.

More than enough power to KO someone with one shot but it's not even the power that makes it game breaking, it's the speed and delivery.
Click to expand...
Has he ever one shot KOed someone? I haven't seen all of his fights, and I don't remember some of those I have seen.

Maybe when he was coming up through the local leagues.
 
Portland8242 said:
His power is atleast 8.5/10.

More than enough power to KO someone with one shot but it's not even the power that makes it game breaking, it's the speed and delivery.
Click to expand...
Exactly. It's the speed and shot selection. Aspinall is an impressive boxer for MMA.

Derrick Lewis probably has more raw power.
 
He punches extremely hard. And he has incredibly fast hands with accuracy. He moves like a middleweight. Never seen a HW that fast before.

I think his raw power is 9/10.
 
650lb Sumo said:
Has he ever one shot KOed someone? I haven't seen all of his fights, and I don't remember some of those I have seen.

Maybe when he was coming up through the local leagues.
Click to expand...
Hard to say but I think Pavlovich was out out
 
650lb Sumo said:
Has he ever one shot KOed someone? I haven't seen all of his fights, and I don't remember some of those I have seen.

Maybe when he was coming up through the local leagues.
Click to expand...
Why would he need to?

He hit Sergei with back-to-back 1-2's that put him out stiff.

If he really leaned into a haymaker like Derrick Lewis then yeah, i'm almost certain he could KO anyone with 1 shot. He doesn't need to though, he has the physical gifts to hide his punches and deliver with with incredible speed.
 
He definitely has one-punch KO power. See: Pavlovich, Tybura, Collier, etc.

And these are big dudes.
 
13Seconds said:
Hard to say but I think Pavlovich was out out
Click to expand...
He wasn't - I remember that one.👍

Edit:

Portland8242 said:
Why would he need to?

He hit Sergei with back-to-back 1-2's that put him out stiff.

If he really leaned into a haymaker like Derrick Lewis then yeah, i'm almost certain he could KO anyone with 1 shot. He doesn't need to though, he has the physical gifts to hide his punches and deliver with with incredible speed.
Click to expand...

Incorrect - see above.
 
Hard puncher, but as already mentioned, it's as much the speed of his punches for an MMA HW.
 
For a heavyweight? 5-6/10
If you take all divisions into account, it would obviously be somewhere around 8-9/10.


If you're that big, you don't really need power. I would say it's tenacity and accuracy more than power.
 
Portland8242 said:
Lol you're trying to argue that Sergei wasn't KO'd?
Click to expand...
KO is a really broad term. There's what he did to Sergei, then there's what Ngannou did to Overeem and Stipe. Some KOs just make you see stars, then others completely shut you off and they have to wake you up.
 
It's weird because I remember him hitting arlovski with a huge combo and failing to get him out of there but he does hit very hard when he places his shot correctly like he did on Pavlovich where he clipped him right on the temple. It's not ngannou/rumble/Lewis/Carwin level power where they can just glance you with their knuckle and knock you out, it's more like stipe or ankalaev where they have KO power if they land a well placed shot
 
Superzorro said:
KO is a really broad term. There's what he did to Sergei, then there's what Ngannou did to Overeem and Stipe.
Click to expand...
Someone doesn't need to be put to sleep to be KO'd in fairness. Pavlovich was pretty much done after the first hit.
 
Superzorro said:
KO is a really broad term. There's what he did to Sergei, then there's what Ngannou did to Overeem and Stipe. Some KOs just make you see stars, then others completely shut you off and they have to wake you up.
Click to expand...
I guarantee you that Sergei didn't even remember his own name until about half hour after the KO

He got put out dude.
 
650lb Sumo said:
Has he ever one shot KOed someone? I haven't seen all of his fights, and I don't remember some of those I have seen.

Maybe when he was coming up through the local leagues.
Click to expand...
GIF 2 in your original post. Yes, previous shots hurt Pavlovich, but that last shot snapped the neck hard and put the lights right out for a moment all on its own.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
People actually criticize Jones’ record and ignore Aspinall’s weak competition?
10 11 12
Replies
233
Views
5K
HHJ
HHJ
650lb Sumo
The USA totally lost control of the HW Division while I wasn't paying attention.
4 5 6
Replies
114
Views
4K
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
ExitLUPin
The only fighter Tom fought in the UFC who made it out of round 1...
Replies
5
Views
573
Sticko
Sticko
TadDunbar
Next fight for Volkov?
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
BowserJr
BowserJr
TheWizard
Who is the biggest threat to Tom Aspinall at heavyweight?
5 6 7
Replies
128
Views
6K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,429
Messages
56,582,607
Members
175,291
Latest member
StevenG53

Share this page

Back
Top