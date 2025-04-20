Tom Aspinall's punching power

It might be me, but... If you try to reason it out with me here, it makes some sense. Tom's # in the punching machine was like wayyyy below Alex Pereira and Ngannou... It was a number that iirc was somewhat bigger than Islam, I think like Topuria's level, idk... But still, when he hits his opponents, they sleep.



One thing interesting is that when Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka were about to fight the second time, in a video with Bisping, they were speculating who they think would win, and Tom Aspinall said "but you never know, it seems Alex Pereira has some sleep pills in his hands, haha..."



Then in a recent short video, Tom was curiously asked about who'd win between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira, like, why would he be recording a video speculating the winner between those two, it's giving ammo to a fight no one is taking about more, he won't want to give it spotlight... Unless idk, Tom knows he won't be fighting, idk... And when saying it is basically 50/50, he mentioned against that "And Alex, he has a crazy powerful punch... He can hit that when well connected... The opponent just dies... He can KO any fighter in the world with a clean punch. Weird too as Tom has seen that vs Ankalaev, Poatan landed cleanly quite some times, but it didn't even wobble Ankalaev. And one thing Jiri noticed that he thinks "Poatan was injured or even feeling sick is that it seemed like his arms were frozen far too early before Ankalaev started to land more punches..."



This video here, when a jab that wasn't even fully extended rocked Blaydes very badly, was asked in the press conference and about the low # when tested in the UFC PI machine, Aspinall seemed kinda nervous answering, he didn't like being asked that... Like, kinda uncomfortable...





