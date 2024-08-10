Question about Islam vs Belal

These two train together, and I think we can all agree that Islam would dominate Belal. Both of them know it, and so do their training partners. Do you find it odd for Belal to carry himself like a champ when he knows he's not even the top guy in his own gym, even against a lightweight?
 
We just saw Islam go tooth and nail with Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier...but it's a forgone conclusion he'd dominate Belal? I think Islam is the better fighter pound for pound but Abdumanaps team liked a size advantage for obvious reasons and Belal has the cardio, the physicality, grappling and ability to pressure. I think he's trouble for Islam.
 
Not being the best guy in the gym means you get pushed every day.... battle tested come fight time.
 
TS actively looking for an echo chamber to confirm his opinions meets the harsh reality that Suredawg brings.

Is normal.
 
Islam has faced adversity with lightweights and featherweights moving up to lightweight.

Belal is larger, stronger and likely a better mma wrestler than anyone else Islam has fought.

The jump to welterweight is a much bigger deal than you think it is.
 
How often do they train together? Belal mostly trains in Chicago and Islam mostly trains in Russia,/Dagestan/San Jose. Belal trained with him before his Sean Brady fight not sure how often he trains with him outside of that, also you can be a championship level fighter and get beat up in the gym and someone else get the better of you. This is such an idiotic thread for a multitude of reasons. Mighty Mouse said Matt Hume beat him up after every UFC title defense. How could he have kept winning, knowing his coach was going to beat him up and he wasn't even an active fighter?
 
That's a very good matchup Tbh.

Islam had very good kicks, and very good boxing defense.
Also, No-CuttingWeigth-Islam probably is a monster without cardio problems. (People usually says he slow down too much in 2nd round)

Belal in other hand is the best wrestler islam has ever faced (in cage), he have really good boxing and top control... He's the classic wrestler-boxer.

Probably islam is better at Long-Range, while Belal get the best in Mid-Range.
The problem for islam is, Belal is the bigger guy here.

I think Belal have a better control, but Islam's ground game presents a lot more danger.
Belal is bigger and heavier, but I think islam just have more tools, to land/reverse takedowns and to submit on the ground.

I think it would be a truly entertaining figth. Belal is famous to bring snoozefests too us, but he's a pressure fighter, also islam certainly would bring the action here, both in feet or in the ground.
 
I dont see any advantages for Islam in this matchup. Belal may get the UD.
 
