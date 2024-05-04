Promotion for UFC 301 ???

I just realized this PPV is tomorrow.



I have not seen one single promotional video for this card. Not ONE. No episodes of embedded in my YouTube Feed, no pre fight press conference, no countdown, no on sight press interviews, no "free fights"... and I follow tons of MMA related YT channels and watched a shit load of UFC 300 videos which you would assume would tell the algorithm that I am the target audience for UFC content.



Is this just me or is anyone else getting the feeling like the UFC is not even bothering to promote this card?



Are they doing more promotion in Brazil and just saying fuck it to the USA market? (which drives ppv sales, thus making that a shitty business move)



Is this card on at a weird time?

(Shouldn't be, Brazil usually lines up fine with US time zones)



Curious what people think on the matter?

Is it only me or are you guys also underwhelmed st the promo for this card.



I know they will never release the official PPV sales numbers, but I gotta guess this may not even break 100k with Erceg and Pantoja headlining and a fairly meh card supporting it. Will this be the modern era record breaker? Can't imagine tons of people shelling out $84.99 for this or whatever PPVs cost these days.