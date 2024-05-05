Honestly. How many PPV sales for 301 tonight?

FYI : this card features a grand total of

ONE

top 5 fighter

s. Pantoja. That's it.

tied with the title challenger, ranked #10, Erceg who has exactly 3 UFC fights.



if my memory serves me correctly, Tyson Fury vs Ngannou recently did 77,000 ppv buys. And that fight was WAY more hyped up and had WAY more people talking about it.



I'm going with 65,000, which is roughly half of the lowest selling PPV of the modern era.



What is your pick?

Shoot your shot.

Ok, so just between us sherdoggers.They are never going to tell us the number.I heard that Meltzer doesn't even bother doing his best guess anymore. If you even believe his numbers.So just for the sake of conversation, how many sales does this PPV do?The next highest ranking you will see is #10. Anthony Smith who has 19 losses is sporting a #10 next to his name tonight and he is the 2nd highest rank,