Honestly. How many PPV sales for 301 tonight?

Ok, so just between us sherdoggers.
They are never going to tell us the number.
I heard that Meltzer doesn't even bother doing his best guess anymore. If you even believe his numbers.

So just for the sake of conversation, how many sales does this PPV do?

FYI : this card features a grand total of ONE top 5 fighters. Pantoja. That's it.

The next highest ranking you will see is #10. Anthony Smith who has 19 losses is sporting a #10 next to his name tonight and he is the 2nd highest rank,
tied with the title challenger, ranked #10, Erceg who has exactly 3 UFC fights.



Screenshot_20240504_221621_Google.jpg



if my memory serves me correctly, Tyson Fury vs Ngannou recently did 77,000 ppv buys. And that fight was WAY more hyped up and had WAY more people talking about it.

I'm going with 65,000, which is roughly half of the lowest selling PPV of the modern era.

What is your pick?
Shoot your shot.
 
The 2nd biggest star on this card is Anthony Smith, lol
 
Fury/Ngannou was on at a weird time due to it being in Saudi Arabia, the numbers would’ve been higher if it was on at a regular time

As for ufc 301, 60k maybe?
 
Fury/Ngannou was on at a weird time due to it being in Saudi Arabia, the numbers would’ve been higher if it was on at a regular time

As for ufc 301, 60k maybe?
This is true.

Also I think the boxing crowd and even the casuals are getting sick of the freakshow fights, crossover fights, influencer fights etc.
 
This card is so bad people aren't even going to bother to steal it
I'm watching.

Michel Pereira just had a wild fight.

Paul Craig got fucking smoked.

Back to back round 1 finishes I think.

Edit: back to back to back


Favorites are 10-0. Feels like the booked these fights based on who they were trying to get to win, which is fucking lame.
 
Very low, I get roasted by a close friend for ordering a majority of the PPVs and I skipped on this one.
 
