Fights to Make After UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

Alexandra Pantoja vs Amir Albazi – Let’s see this one, Pantoja had his hands full with one newcomer in Erceg, can he fend off another legitimate threat in Albazi? Mokaev also has an argument, but I think he’s one good win away from a shot despite Erceg being just 3-0 and #10. Blowing the rankings wide open makes this way more fun than a perennial series of rematches, let’s keep the fresh match ups going.



Steve Erceg vs Matheus Nicolau – Erceg made that a hell of a fight throughout, the guy is game, he’s tough, he’s got nasty elbows, good boxing, and a huge frame – but Pantoja was just a step ahead tonight. I’d like to see Erceg hunting down a few top ten opponents, starting with Nicolau.



Jose Aldo vs Umar Nurmagomedov – All right, that was awesome! Jose, the living legend, rolled back the years and looked incredible! He just beat the tar out of a relevant, young fighter like Jonathan Martinez, now let’s see if he can make another run at the title or not. Umar hasn’t beaten anyone that matters, but if he can beat Jose Aldo, it would be hard to deny him getting fast-tracked even further. What a damn fight this would be. 5 rounds, please, don’t be robbing us of those extra rounds!



Jonathan Martinez vs Mario Bautista – Martinez was on a 6-fight win streak before running into Jose Aldo: Bautista is on a 6-fight win streak right now. Both are 30 years old, both have worked super hard to get their rankings, but now that Martinez has hit a roadblock against a super veteran like Jose Aldo, I’d like to see this get matched up. Let’s see who the better prospect is, and how far Bautista can go. A clash of styles, a clash of great gyms, this has it all!



Anthony Smith vs Nikita Krylov – Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith does it again, showing he remains a very dangerous out for another in that 10-20 range. Smith has been there, done it all, bought every single t-shirt, and still keeps going. His guillotine on Vitor was a thing of beauty, and now he (again) has the right to call out someone above him. Krylov is the right guy. Ranked #6, on a 3-fight win streak, but suffering a little bit from inactivity after spending 15 months (and counting) away from the Octagon, Krylov needs another name on his record before launching an attack at an even higher level.



Vitor Petrino vs Dustin Jacoby – Don’t forget about Dustin Jacoby, one of the best unranked light heavyweights in the UFC, and a high level kickboxer who will be a tough test for Petrino. Petrino got caught with a guillotine tonight and looked a little under-seasoned as a result, but he’s got a ton of potential and will be desperate to bounce back. If you beat Jacoby, then you’ve done something, and the pressure of a rankings fight is off, too. May the best warrior win, this will be a real battle.



Michel Pereira vs Chris Curtis – Chris Curtis always wants someone who will come forward and throw down, well Chris, that man is Michel Pereira and he won’t do anything else. Curtis is a dangerous counter puncher with immense power, making this a real intriguing fight – does Michel Pereira buzzsaw through another, or does Curtis land one of those huge counter punches? Let’s find out! (I do find it weird who slow the build for Pereira has been, but since we’re doing that, there’s no reason for a rush job now – he's behind Caio)



Ihor Potieria vs Andre Petroski – Two victims of the Michel Pereira Express Train that has been tearing through the 185 division, Ihor and Andre Petroski are two guys who like to strike but perhaps aren’t elite at it, and who have sometimes decent names under their belts between them without really setting the division on fire. Looks just about right for both, and a great chance for Petroski to bounce back from that bizarre hip bone TKO.



Caio Borralho vs Jack Hermansson – Caio is definitely a guy to back in the middleweight division, and Jack Hermansson is a perfectly-pitched opponent for him. Hermansson isn’t a slouch on the feet, he’s shown that by beating boxing-heavy strikers like Chris Curtis and Joe Pyfer, but Caio is a different proposition. I liked the call out of Jared Cannonier, but Caio has to get through this first. If he can finish the talented, durable, and intelligent Jack Hermansson, we’re looking at a top 5 opponent next time out.



Paul Craig vs Gregory Rodrigues – Whether Paul Craig retains his ranking or not, Robocop is a guy who deserves a fight at this level and will benefit whether it puts him in the top 15 or leaves him just marginally outside. The middleweight division is full of fun fighters, and it’s high time Robocop joined the party here in an entertaining scrap against a high level, dangerous grappler with exploitable striking. Craig needs a win, he’s 1-4 in his last 5…



Joanderson Brito vs Dan Ige – I love this call out from Joanderson, these are two aggressive bruisers, someone’s getting beat up here, and Brito really needs to answer the question re: can he put on an extensive beating, or will he fade the longer the fight goes? I’d even like to see this main event a Fight Night, just so we get a potential five rounds… but more likely a co-main somewhere. However it happens, whatever it looks like, this is going to be a war! Ige has never been finished!



Jack Shore vs Sodiq Yusuff – CAVEAT: I don’t think Yusuff will be ranked when this fight comes around, so no, I’m not rewarding Shore with a top 15 opponent if everything plays out as expected. On that basis, I can’t think of many cleaner, more highly technical featherweight fights I’d like to see. Sure, Shore’s leg got bludgeoned by Brito, but he didn’t quit, he didn’t get TKO’d, he didn’t get tapped, he’s a tough kid and a good fighter who ran into a real beast. Yusuff has also been running into beasts lately in the form of Edson Barboza and Diego Lopes, and I think both would be relieved to take a fight like this. May the better, cleaner fight win!



Iasmin Lucindo vs Lupita Godinez – Lucindo might just be 22 years of age, but she enters the 115 rankings after beating #12 Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and she beat her very well too. #10 Loopy Godinez is a logical next step, and this is one between the ‘new breed’ of WMMA fighters who are really good and put on action-packed fights. This will be a good scrap, and the winner is looking at some serious competition going forward.



Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Loma Lookboonmee – Yeah, this is the right one for Loma. There are so many options for here at 6-2 in the UFC, one of the most respected strikers in WMMA, and it’s just a matter of time before she picks up a ranking. This is the perfect fight for her, KK isn’t bad, is an elder stateswoman, and has been feasting on low level opponents, but if Loma has real potential, she’ll win this handily. We’ll learn a lot about the Thai prospect here who has been built very nicely, but needs a proper test now.



Myktybek Orolbai vs Fares Ziam – The highest level fight possible at 155 without a ranking being involved, if neither man gets a top 15 opponent next then it’s likely a result of their last outings where Orolbai had questionable fence grabs going against him as well as not finishing the fight, while Ziam limped to a split decision win over Claudio Puelles. I think the winner of this, though, is undeniable. Huge fight for one without a number. Needs to be on a main card.



Elves Brener vs Drew Dober – Hell yeah, both guys are fun as hell, both coming off tough losses, and this is a Fight of the Night contender before a punch is thrown. This fight should be on the main card of any show outside the Apex, get these boys on a stage in the US, and let’s throw down! Huge!



Drakkar Klose vs Jalin Turner – I’m not so bothered about Klose getting an opponent as highly ranked as Dariush after that fight, it was a little bit disappointing and Klose dropped the third round pretty badly. I’m okay with Turner, though, Turner is a bit of a wild card who can both destroy opponents or succumb to better-rounded, tough opposition – which is kinda what Klose is. Turner also needs to defend his ranked after going 1-3 in his last 4. I can see the UFC giving Klose an unranked but highly regarded opponent instead if they weren’t thrilled by his performance, but I don’t really see the need for that. Putting him against Turner should force a fun fight!



Joaquim Silva vs Guram Kutateladze – There’s no imperative to rush either of these fighters, as inactivity has kinda accounted for Guram’s momentum despite the fact he’s obviously better than a prototypical 1-2 UFC fighter. Silva, well, he just isn’t going over that hill when it comes to guys close to the rankings, so you know what? Throw them together, and I reckon we get a very high level fight that belies both fighters’ records and might just produce something special. They’re both really, really solid and will be willing to throw down IMO. I think they’ll both make it a point of principle to not back down here. They’re both carved out of oak.



Mauricio Ruffy vs Steve Garcia – Mauricio Ruffy looked fantastic tonight, torching Mullarkey with real power and outstanding strike accuracy. Mullarkey went through his usual routine trying to turn this into a dog fight, but it wasn’t to be, Ruffy was a cut above and looked great. Give him Steve Garcia next, I don’t want to see another rush job, but 4-2 Garcia who comes in off a 3-fight win streak is no easy out. This is a tough fight and feels appropriate for both. Can Ruffy look that good against another tough lightweight who has finished all 7 of his last wins? Let’s see who’s got the heavier artillery, someone’s getting knocked out!



Jamie Mullarkey vs Ottman Azaitar – A loser leaves town fight, Azaitar has it all to prove after some poor performances lately, same goes for Mullarkey who is just so susceptible to getting finished by strikes when the momentum goes against him. Honestly, two glass cannons here who are fighting for their jobs, I think we get a finish. Host it in the Middle East or Australia as a fun, low-risk prelim.



Dione Barbosa vs Ivana Petrovic – Petrovic earned a win over Na Liang last time out when Liang ran out of gas again, and judging by tonight’s performance, Dione Barbosa kinda needs to answer that same question re: cardio. Dione had a little bit of hype, but that wasn’t the most convincing performance. Nonetheless, let’s see what she’s able to improve next time out against someone that likely engages her on the ground (where she wants to be).



Ernesta Kareckaite vs Juliana Miller – Miller has had a little time off since slumping to a 3-3 record overall and 1-2 in the UFC, and she has it all to prove. She’s a little bit more unpredictable than Ernesta has looked, Ernesta looking like quite a straight-forward fighter in many regards. Ernesta looks a slow starter, which may offer opportunities for Miller, but it’s never easy to pick at this level.



Ismael Bonfim vs Mike Davis – ‘Beast Boy’ is riding a 4-fight win streak, but the competition level hasn’t been the highest and he’s really struggled to fight with any sort of regularity at all. 4 fights since 2019 is the sort of inactivity that will derail any prospect, but if he’s going to start showing out in any serious way, he needs to start getting tougher tests – and Bonfim is a damn tough test at that level. Bring the violence.



Vinc Pichel vs Lando Vannata – If Pichel has an interest in carrying on, I’d say he’s still one loss away from getting cut. While retirement wouldn’t be out of the question for anyone at 41, and while he could make that decision at any given moment (see: Matt Brown), I haven’t seen anything yet, so happy to rebook him. Give him Lando Vannata. Lando is a fun fighter but he’s struggling at the moment going 1-3 in his last 4. Lando will take it to tough opponents, he’s game, but he’d really, really need to prove he can beat Vinc Pichel at this stage if he’s worth keeping on the roster. Should be a fun fight, and a good chance for either to register a win – while the loser probably waves goodbye.



Alessandro Costa vs Matt Schnell – Costa may be only 2-2 in the UFC, but his losses are against Erceg and Albazi – enough said! He cut through Borjas just like he did against Jimmy Flick with an R2TKO, and he’s shown enough to get another crack at a ranked opponent in this paper thin division – in this case, a ranked opponent that is struggling pretty badly in Matt Schnell.



Kevin Borjas vs Felipe Bunes – Borjas slips to 0-2, I’d like to see him get a step down after tough fights against Joshua Van and Alessandro Costa and face someone like Felipe Bunes whose 13-7 record isn’t all that. Bunes is perhaps a beneficiary of circumstances to even be in the UFC, but Borjas is a fair fight for him at this stage.