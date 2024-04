News from recent Czech media press conference -



Jiri Prochazka's managment is negotatiating with UFC about potential rematch and title fight vs Pereira in may 4 - Brazil UFC 301



Jiri also signed new multi-fight deal with UFC (40 months) and is planning to have 2 more fights this year. Next plan is to reclaim and defend title and then move down to middleweight for "new journey".