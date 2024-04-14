Matt Brown's Elbow said: I got to disagree. On the night Jiri was happy to admit he was done. Then went back on his word soon as he got home. So no. Click to expand...

He didnt want to blame ref. infront of fans when he wasnt sure. Then he seen fight when he was back at home....thats why he changed mind.BTW UFC 301 is in Brazil and Pereira wants to fight there. Who else when not Jiri...? He is most deserving one + its most fair when both of them fought on UFC 300