Rumored UFC 301: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 ?

Czech MMA on the rise!
News from recent Czech media press conference -

Jiri Prochazka's managment is negotatiating with UFC about potential rematch and title fight vs Pereira in may 4 - Brazil UFC 301

Jiri also signed new multi-fight deal with UFC (40 months) and is planning to have 2 more fights this year. Next plan is to reclaim and defend title and then move down to middleweight for "new journey".

 
Honestly fuck it, sure.
I wanted a little more out of the first fight and tbh it doesn't sound like Ank will be able to make that date.

If both are healthy and want it, then let's go.
 
Matt Brown's Elbow said:
I got to disagree. On the night Jiri was happy to admit he was done. Then went back on his word soon as he got home. So no.
Click to expand...
He didnt want to blame ref. infront of fans when he wasnt sure. Then he seen fight when he was back at home....thats why he changed mind.

BTW UFC 301 is in Brazil and Pereira wants to fight there. Who else when not Jiri...? He is most deserving one + its most fair when both of them fought on UFC 300
 
Sorry but no. Alex is 36 and doesn't have much mileage left and he finished Jiri. There's other fights to see/make.

Sorry Jiri didn't do what you guys wanted, but Alex doing reruns against anyone other than Adesanya is a waste of time imo, and even that is too.
 
