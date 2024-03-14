The State of UFC 301, 7 Weeks Out

JoeRowe
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2017
- Messages
- 6,748
- Reaction score
- 11,663
I suppose they can sneak the Barralho & Brener fights on the maincard but they still need 3 "PPV worthy" fights including a main-event.
The only opponent that would create any buzz for Pantoja would be Horiguchi & I feel like the UFC would've signed him already if they were interested. Mokaev? Royval 3??
The only other decent Brazilian names that are healthy & unbooked, that I can think of, are:
-Paulo Costa
-Edson Barboza
-Michel Pereira
What can be done to reasonably salvage this card?