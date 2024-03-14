The State of UFC 301, 7 Weeks Out

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
6,748
Reaction score
11,663
Screenshot_20240314_113237_Chrome.jpg
I suppose they can sneak the Barralho & Brener fights on the maincard but they still need 3 "PPV worthy" fights including a main-event.

The only opponent that would create any buzz for Pantoja would be Horiguchi & I feel like the UFC would've signed him already if they were interested. Mokaev? Royval 3??

The only other decent Brazilian names that are healthy & unbooked, that I can think of, are:

-Paulo Costa
-Edson Barboza
-Michel Pereira

What can be done to reasonably salvage this card?
 
JoeRowe said:
View attachment 1034588
I suppose they can sneak the Barralho & Brener fights on the maincard but they still need 3 "PPV worthy" fights including a main-event.

The only opponent that would create any buzz for Pantoja would be Horiguchi & I feel like the UFC would've signed him already if they were interested. Mokaev? Royval 3??

The only other decent Brazilian names that are healthy & unbooked, that I can think of, are:

-Paulo Costa
-Edson Barboza
-Michel Pereira

What can be done to reasonably salvage this card?
Click to expand...
Power Slap crossover to save the card

WHITE VS WHITE II: DOMESTIC DISPUTE
 
JoeRowe said:
View attachment 1034588
I suppose they can sneak the Barralho & Brener fights on the maincard but they still need 3 "PPV worthy" fights including a main-event.

The only opponent that would create any buzz for Pantoja would be Horiguchi & I feel like the UFC would've signed him already if they were interested. Mokaev? Royval 3??

The only other decent Brazilian names that are healthy & unbooked, that I can think of, are:

-Paulo Costa
-Edson Barboza
-Michel Pereira

What can be done to reasonably salvage this card?
Click to expand...
so...more or less a Fight Night card.

F that.

This is the price we pay for having a good UFC 298, 299, 300.
 
Rare case where they have to think about switching this to regular ESPN. They don't want to kill off any positive momentum they've gained with 298-300 and McGregor returning shortly after.
 
Jean Silva vs. William Gomis has been announced as well.

I think the Horiguchi signing fell through as he was still under contract.

I think the main event is going to be Pantoja vs either Mokaev or Erceg.

Some fun fights they could add:
- Edson Barboza vs. Josh Emmett
- Amanda Lemos vs. Tatiana Suarez
- Michel Pereira vs. Hermansson or Dolidze (doesn't really matter)
- Gregory Rodrigues vs. Chris Curtis
- Andre Muniz vs. Rodolfo Vieira
- Rodolfo Bellato vs. Jung Da-Woon

There is always the chance that we see Alex Pereira make the short turnaround, however, this is a small chance
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-308
2
Replies
36
Views
691
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-306
Replies
8
Views
330
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
Matchmaking for UFC 301
Replies
7
Views
410
CieloLuce
CieloLuce
T
Making a realistic UFC 301 Card
Replies
15
Views
450
Danespina
Danespina
JoeRowe
Prognosticating The UFC's 2024 Schedule, To 300 & Beyond
Replies
10
Views
626
JoeRowe
JoeRowe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,933
Messages
55,245,757
Members
174,703
Latest member
7akim ahmed

Share this page

Back
Top