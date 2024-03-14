The State of UFC 301, 7 Weeks Out

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis has been announced as well.



I think the Horiguchi signing fell through as he was still under contract.



I think the main event is going to be Pantoja vs either Mokaev or Erceg.



Some fun fights they could add:

- Edson Barboza vs. Josh Emmett

- Amanda Lemos vs. Tatiana Suarez

- Michel Pereira vs. Hermansson or Dolidze (doesn't really matter)

- Gregory Rodrigues vs. Chris Curtis

- Andre Muniz vs. Rodolfo Vieira

- Rodolfo Bellato vs. Jung Da-Woon



There is always the chance that we see Alex Pereira make the short turnaround, however, this is a small chance