Ufc 301 prediction?

JkMMA
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 2, 2016
- Messages
- 4,813
- Reaction score
- 212
Now that Alex pereira is headlining ufc 300 out of desperation by the ufc, who will headline ufc 301 in Brazil? We (real fans) all know ppv r always headlined by champs and every Brazilian fight card has Brazilian in it either against a fellow Brazilian or against a foreigner.
Casuals will definitely start crying because pantoja will most likely be the headliner of ufc 301 but the thing is against who? Literally no 1 is available.
Do you guys know who I really think will fight pantoja at ufc 301??
This man right here
Kyoji horiguchi.
Name me 1 fighter right now that is available to fight pantoja? Manel kape? But he just missed weight in his last fight. No 1 except for kyoji horiguchi!
Casuals will definitely start crying because pantoja will most likely be the headliner of ufc 301 but the thing is against who? Literally no 1 is available.
Do you guys know who I really think will fight pantoja at ufc 301??
This man right here
Kyoji horiguchi.
Name me 1 fighter right now that is available to fight pantoja? Manel kape? But he just missed weight in his last fight. No 1 except for kyoji horiguchi!