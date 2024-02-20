Ufc 301 prediction?

Now that Alex pereira is headlining ufc 300 out of desperation by the ufc, who will headline ufc 301 in Brazil? We (real fans) all know ppv r always headlined by champs and every Brazilian fight card has Brazilian in it either against a fellow Brazilian or against a foreigner.
Casuals will definitely start crying because pantoja will most likely be the headliner of ufc 301 but the thing is against who? Literally no 1 is available.
Do you guys know who I really think will fight pantoja at ufc 301??
This man right here

kyoji-horiguchi-bellator-222-1.jpg

Kyoji horiguchi.
Name me 1 fighter right now that is available to fight pantoja? Manel kape? But he just missed weight in his last fight. No 1 except for kyoji horiguchi!
 
Think it's going to be Pantoja vs Horiguchi...Rizin is already good with him leaving he just has to get out of his PFL/Bellator Contract..UFC also seems interested
 
According to Ariel, Alex vs Hill was slated to be the headliner for 301, but the UFC made last minutes changes.. bummer for Brazil fans.
 
According to Ariel, Alex vs Hill was slated to be the headliner for 301, but the UFC made last minutes changes.. bummer for Brazil fans.
That’s what I said bro. Ufc was to desperate to get a headliner for ufc 300.
 
Think it's going to be Pantoja vs Horiguchi...Rizin is already good with him leaving he just has to get out of his PFL/Bellator Contract..UFC also seems interested
I rally hope so. Just look at the rankings, there’s literally no 1 available. Mokaev ? Ramadan is coming up so he won’t be ready in may.
 
