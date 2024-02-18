Forecasting UFC 301-306

JoeRowe
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2017
- Messages
- 6,609
- Reaction score
- 11,348
UFC 301, May 4th (Rio de Janeiro):
Leon vs Belal
Pantoja vs Horiguchi
Moicano vs Dariush
Barboza vs Caceres
Barralho vs Craig
UFC 302, June 1st (Newark):
Grasso vs Shevchenko 3
Shavkat vs Usman
Colby vs Garry
UFC Saudi, June 22nd:
Khamzat vs Cannonier
UFC 303, June 29th (Vegas)
Du Plesis vs Adesanya
Islam vs Charles/Arman/Gaethje/BDS
Strickland vs Whittaker
UFC 304, July 20th (UK
Aspinall vs Blaydes/Jailton winner
Gane vs Pavlovich
UFC 305, AUG 17th (Spain):
Topuria vs Volk 2
Evloev vs Yair/Ortega winner
UFC 306, SEP 14th (The Sphere):
Jones vs Stipe
A lot of these pieces are interchangeable depending on where the PPVs take place. Leon/Belal is weird for Rio but there aren't really many options. Give Brazil a non-Brazilian fight for once.
Abu Dhabi/MSG/Vegas in DEC = 299/300/301/302 fallout.
Leon vs Belal
Pantoja vs Horiguchi
Moicano vs Dariush
Barboza vs Caceres
Barralho vs Craig
UFC 302, June 1st (Newark):
Grasso vs Shevchenko 3
Shavkat vs Usman
Colby vs Garry
UFC Saudi, June 22nd:
Khamzat vs Cannonier
UFC 303, June 29th (Vegas)
Du Plesis vs Adesanya
Islam vs Charles/Arman/Gaethje/BDS
Strickland vs Whittaker
UFC 304, July 20th (UK
Aspinall vs Blaydes/Jailton winner
Gane vs Pavlovich
UFC 305, AUG 17th (Spain):
Topuria vs Volk 2
Evloev vs Yair/Ortega winner
UFC 306, SEP 14th (The Sphere):
Jones vs Stipe
A lot of these pieces are interchangeable depending on where the PPVs take place. Leon/Belal is weird for Rio but there aren't really many options. Give Brazil a non-Brazilian fight for once.
Abu Dhabi/MSG/Vegas in DEC = 299/300/301/302 fallout.