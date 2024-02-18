Forecasting UFC 301-306

UFC 301, May 4th (Rio de Janeiro):
Leon vs Belal
Pantoja vs Horiguchi
Moicano vs Dariush
Barboza vs Caceres
Barralho vs Craig

UFC 302, June 1st (Newark):
Grasso vs Shevchenko 3
Shavkat vs Usman
Colby vs Garry

UFC Saudi, June 22nd:
Khamzat vs Cannonier

UFC 303, June 29th (Vegas)
Du Plesis vs Adesanya
Islam vs Charles/Arman/Gaethje/BDS
Strickland vs Whittaker

UFC 304, July 20th (UK:)
Aspinall vs Blaydes/Jailton winner
Gane vs Pavlovich

UFC 305, AUG 17th (Spain):
Topuria vs Volk 2
Evloev vs Yair/Ortega winner

UFC 306, SEP 14th (The Sphere):
Jones vs Stipe

A lot of these pieces are interchangeable depending on where the PPVs take place. Leon/Belal is weird for Rio but there aren't really many options. Give Brazil a non-Brazilian fight for once.

Abu Dhabi/MSG/Vegas in DEC = 299/300/301/302 fallout.
 
Funny, I was wondering what's to happen next since dana is inflating 300 cuz he is under delivering.

I'm praying to the injury gods to come in and break up 300 to place the fights on the next cards.

If you're going to do these "circus shows," then you do them at 300.
 
Leon/Belal is not going to be put on the Rio card lol. Not a chance.

Way more likely they put it on the Manchester card in the UK and have it be co-main to Aspinall vs whoever.
 
Somehow i dont think a boring Englishman and a Palestinian are going to headline Rio card <45>

Dana and the ufc fucked themselves by putting alex on 300. I’m sure that wasn’t the original plan.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Leon/Belal is not going to be put on the Rio card lol. Not a chance.

Way more likely they put it on the Manchester card in the UK and have it be co-main to Aspinall vs whoever.
Click to expand...
U expecting uk card to get 2 title fights? That seems as unlikely as Leon/belal in rio.


Pantoja could easily just headline 301. It's an international card afterall
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
Somehow i dont think a boring Englishman and a Palestinian are going to headline Rio card <45>

Dana and the ufc fucked themselves by putting alex on 300. I’m sure that wasn’t the original plan.
Click to expand...
How did they fuck themselves? Shertards are becoming sillier and sillier
 
markys00 said:
U expecting uk card to get 2 title fights? That seems as unlikely as Leon/belal in rio
Click to expand...
I've heard the card will be in Manchester and its the first time they have been there since Bisping defended against Hendo.

It's not a sure thing like the O2 in London, probably want to stack the card with the best UK talent to be sure of a sellout.

Besides Dana already said its a no brainer to have both Tom and Leon defend on the same card in the UK. I think it's quite likely.
 
I like the 301 forecast, TS. Rio ain't good anymore and that might just barely save it.
 
