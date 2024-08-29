(1) 1987

(2) Seven: Sergeant Blain Cooper (Jesse Ventura), Colonel Al Dillon (Carl Weathers), Sergeant 'Mac' Eliot (Bill Duke), Rick Hawkins (Shane Black), Jorge 'Poncho' Ramirez (Richard Chaves), Major Alan 'Dutch' Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Lieutenant Billy Sole (Sonny Landham). You can have a mark for any part of the name. Eight marks are available.

(3) Dillon is CIA and the rest are in an unnamed PMC (Cooper, Dutch, Dillon and Mac are US Army veterans). Two marks are available.

(4) A US helicopter accidentally crossed the border and was shot down with a cabinet minister and his aide, who are being held hostage. Dutch's team's mission is to rescue them. The country is generally thought to be Guatemala but there is some dispute. Anything like 'Central America', the name of a Central American country or a country in the north of South America will do for a mark.

(5) A crashed US Army surveillance helicopter hanging in the trees - it was shot down with a heat seeking missile and the pilot and copilot have been shot in the head. Equipment has been stripped from the helicopter. This doesn't look like the work of small-time guerrillas. Again and in following questions, if your answer is reasonably close have a mark.



(6) At the crash site Billy (the tracker) ascertained that 12 'guerrillas' took the other two men from the helicopter away, and were followed by six men in US Army boots. The six men in US Army boots turn out to have been Green Berets. Dutch's team find three of them skinned, with internal organs removed, hanging upside down in a tree.

(7) The 'guerrillas' were a much bigger outfit than the team had been led to believe. They were being supported by the USSR, and the US helicopter was carrying CIA agents, not (Guatemalan) politicians. The rebels were preparing to cross the border in three days with numbers and equipment... reading between the lines the situation is a proxy war between the USA and USSR for control of Guatemala - the rebels are planning a coup or similar. The Green Berets failed to stop them, and unwilling to risk sending in regular forces, the only option the CIA has is an elite PMC. Dutch's team is the best, but they only do rescue missions, not assaults, so they wouldn't have accepted the mission if told what it really was: to defeat the rebels before they make their move.

(8) Mac removes a scorpion from Dillon's back with his knife.

(10) Dutch slides down a slope and falls from a great height into a river. The river carries him downstream and over a fairly high waterfall. Tired by struggling against the water and nearly drowning, he swims to the muddy bank and slumps onto it. When the Predator approaches he crawls off the bank and into some tree roots. The tree roots obscure his silhouette. The Predator sees in infra-red, and the cooler mud smeared all over him makes him appear the same temperature as his surroundings.



(11) (i) He shoots it with an arrow tipped with a 40mm grenade, having made the bow and arrow from tree branches and vines. This breaks the Predator's near-invisibility cloak.

(ii) He wounds it with a homemade spear tipped with a 40mm grenade.

(iii) He squashes it with a booby trap, using a heavy log.

(iv) The Predator is now helpless - severely injured and trapped under the log. Dutch has the opportunity to cave its head in with a rock, but doesn't. The Predator blows itself up (with a countdown on its digital watch gadget and creepy laughter, which warn Dutch, allowing him to run to safety).