Dracula Quiz!

dracula-1931-exploring-vampire-horror.jpg


(1) What year was Dracula published?
(2) Who wrote it?
(3) What are the names and nationalities of the main protagonists?
(4) Why is one of them dealing with Dracula at the beginning of the novel?
(5) Where was Dracula's castle?

(6) Dracula arrives in the UK by ship. What are the names of the ship, its home port, and the port it arrives at? (Three Marks)
(7) The protagonists stay at one of them's workplace. What is it, and which one of them works there? (Two Marks)
(8) What forms does Dracula take?
(9) Who kills him?
(10) Which of the protagonists die during the novel, and how?

(1) 1897
(2) Abraham 'Bram' Stoker
(3) Jonathan Harker
Professor Abraham Van Helsing (Dutch)
Arthur 'Art' Holmwood
Quincey P. Morris (USA)
Wilhelmina 'Mina' Murray (Harker after marriage)
Dr. John 'Jack' Seward
Lucy Westenra.

Obviously where nationality is not specified they are British - you only get marks for specifying Morris and Van Helsing's nationalities. So there are nine marks available.
(4) Harker is a solicitor, whom Dracula is instructing to help him buy a house in London.
(5) Transylvania - either Romania or Austro-Hungary at the time

(6) The Demeter - Varna (Bulgaria) - Whitby
(7) An unnamed lunatic asylum near Purfleet-on-Thames and the abandoned Carfax Abbey - Seward's workplace.
(8) Man, bat, dog and mist (Four Marks)
(9) Jonathan Harker beheads him, and Morris drives a stake through his heart. (Two Marks)
(10) Lucy dies of blood loss (Dracula drank it), then becomes a vampire. Vampire Lucy has a stake driven through her heart by Holmwood, and is beheaded by Van Helsing and Seward. Morris dies of injuries sustained during the fight with the Gypsies, who were conveying Dracula's coffin back to his castle. (Five Marks)

The pass mark is
15/29!
How did you do?
 
