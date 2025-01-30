  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Beatles Quiz!

(1) Where were the Beatles from? (Town/City and Country - Two Marks)
(2) What were their names and main instruments? (Eight Marks)
(3) What foreign city were the Beatles resident in, when they began to become really popular?
(4) What was their first album called, and what year did it come out in? (Two Marks)
(5) What was their biggest-selling single?

(6) What was their last album called, and what year did it come out in? (Two Marks)
(7) Are/were any of them left-handed? If so who?
(8) Were any Beatles gaoled? If so who, where and why?
(9) Which Beatle narrowly survived an attack, and what happened?
(10) Which Beatles are dead, and how and when did they die?

(1) Liverpool, UK
(2) George Harrison - Lead Guitar
John Winston Ono Lennon - Rhythm Guitar
James Paul McCartney - Bass Guitar
Ringo Starr, aka Richard Starkey - Percussion
(3) Hamburg
(4) UK: Please Please Me (1963)
USA: Introducing... The Beatles (1964)
(5) This seems to be the double A-side Hey Jude / Revolution (1968), although many sources say She Loves You (1963). Have a mark for either.

(6) Let It Be (1970)
(7) McCartney and Starr (Two Marks)
(8) McCartney spent nine days in prison in Japan, in 1980, for cannabis possession. (Three Marks)
(9) Michael Abram, a paranoid schizophrenic obsessed with the Beatles, broke into George Harrison's house while Harrison and his wife Olivia were home, on 30/12/99, having been relased from a mental hospital six weeks earlier. He beat George about the head and stabbed him over 40 times with a kitchen knife. Olivia subdued Abram by hitting him with a poker and heavy lamp, herself receiving a head wound, and Abram was sent to a mental hospital, from which he was released three years later. (Three Marks)
(10) Harrison died of cancer in 2001.
Lennon was shot dead by Mark David Chapman in 1980. I know there are conspiracy theories about Lennon and McCartney, I've just given the official version. (Six Marks)

The pass mark is
16/30
! How did you get on?
 
1) Liverpool, England (UK)
2) Paul McCartney, bass
John Lennon, guitar
George Harrison, better guitar
Ringo Starr, drummer (sorry, Pete Best)
3) Berlin, Germany
4) Hard Day's Night (1964)
5) Let It Be
7) Yes, Paul McCartney
8) Yes. I don't know. Why did you spell it like that?
9) George Harrison's home was invaded by a man with a knife.
10) John Lennon was shot by Mark David Chapman
George died of natural causes
 
24.

Didn't remember the year Harrison died and the best selling records beat me.
 
