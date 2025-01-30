Beatles Quiz!

(1) Liverpool, UK

(2) George Harrison - Lead Guitar

John Winston Ono Lennon - Rhythm Guitar

James Paul McCartney - Bass Guitar

Ringo Starr, aka Richard Starkey - Percussion

(3) Hamburg

(4) UK: Please Please Me (1963)

USA: Introducing... The Beatles (1964)

(5) This seems to be the double A-side Hey Jude / Revolution (1968), although many sources say She Loves You (1963). Have a mark for either.



(6) Let It Be (1970)

(7) McCartney and Starr (Two Marks)

(8) McCartney spent nine days in prison in Japan, in 1980, for cannabis possession. (Three Marks)

(9) Michael Abram, a paranoid schizophrenic obsessed with the Beatles, broke into George Harrison's house while Harrison and his wife Olivia were home, on 30/12/99, having been relased from a mental hospital six weeks earlier. He beat George about the head and stabbed him over 40 times with a kitchen knife. Olivia subdued Abram by hitting him with a poker and heavy lamp, herself receiving a head wound, and Abram was sent to a mental hospital, from which he was released three years later. (Three Marks)

(10) Harrison died of cancer in 2001.

Lennon was shot dead by Mark David Chapman in 1980. I know there are conspiracy theories about Lennon and McCartney, I've just given the official version. (Six Marks)