650lb Sumo
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 9,329
- Reaction score
- 22,532
(1) What year did Home Alone 2: Lost In New York come out in?
(2) What embarrassing disaster happens almost at the start of the film, before we get into the main story arc? (Two Marks)
(3) Why do the family oversleep this time? (Two Marks)
(4) Where do the McCallisters fly to for Christmas?
(5) What hotel does Kevin stay in, and why does he pick it? (Two Marks)
(6) Harry and Marv have escaped from prison during a riot. What shop do they burgle? (Two Marks)
(7) What is the hotel concierge's name, and which actor, adept at creepy roles, played him? (Two Marks)
(8) What do Harry and Marv change their nickname to, how do they live up to it in their crimes, and how does this foreshadow the film's conclusion? (Three Marks)
(9) How do Kevin's family find out where he is (approximately)?
(10) Where and when does Kevin's mother find him? (Two Marks)
(11) Economists have worked out Peter McCallister's approximate annual income (from the first film). How much was it likely to be, in today's $?
(1) 1992
(2) The children are singing at Saint Gerard's School Christmas Pageant. During Kevin's solo Buzz holds candle lights behind Kevin's ears, shining through them, then pretends to play the drums on his head, making the audience laugh uproariously. Kevin turns round and pushes Buzz, and all the children except Kevin fall over. Two prop plywood Christmas trees also fall over, one of which bangs the pianist on the head, knocking her down. You get one mark for the gist, and two if you remembered details.
(3) The evening before, Peter McCallister (Kevin's father) was looking for the camcorder battery. Kate (Kevin's mother) told him that it was charging up. The charger, their alarm clock and something else were plugged into a three-into-one plug adaptor. Peter unplugged the adaptor to remove the camcorder battery charger plug, then plugged the adaptor back in, but the disconnection put the alarm clock into limbo mode, where it awaits programming before doing anything. So it didn't go off.
(4) Miami
(5) The Plaza - he saw an advert for it on TV shortly before setting off to the airport.
(6) Duncan's Toy Chest. One mark for 'toy store'.
(7) Mr Hector - Tim Curry
(8) 'The Sticky Bandits' - Marv uses a glove covered with double-sided sticky tape to snatch money and objects from people around. When they let go of the burning rope and fall to the street they are covered in varnish, which was standing in tins on the scaffolding. This makes them sticky, allowing them to be covered in bird seed and feathers, when Pigeon Lady throws seed on them and they are swarmed by the pigeons in the park.
(9) He uses his father's credit card to pay for the hotel, and the police trace it and tell them.
(10) At the Rockefeller Centre Christmas Tree at about 1:20am on Christmas Day.
(11) $665,000 - $730,000 (Article) If you guessed $600,000 - $800,000 you get two marks. If you guessed $500,000 - $600,000 or $800,000 - $900,000 you get one mark.
(2) The children are singing at Saint Gerard's School Christmas Pageant. During Kevin's solo Buzz holds candle lights behind Kevin's ears, shining through them, then pretends to play the drums on his head, making the audience laugh uproariously. Kevin turns round and pushes Buzz, and all the children except Kevin fall over. Two prop plywood Christmas trees also fall over, one of which bangs the pianist on the head, knocking her down. You get one mark for the gist, and two if you remembered details.
(3) The evening before, Peter McCallister (Kevin's father) was looking for the camcorder battery. Kate (Kevin's mother) told him that it was charging up. The charger, their alarm clock and something else were plugged into a three-into-one plug adaptor. Peter unplugged the adaptor to remove the camcorder battery charger plug, then plugged the adaptor back in, but the disconnection put the alarm clock into limbo mode, where it awaits programming before doing anything. So it didn't go off.
(4) Miami
(5) The Plaza - he saw an advert for it on TV shortly before setting off to the airport.
(6) Duncan's Toy Chest. One mark for 'toy store'.
(7) Mr Hector - Tim Curry
(8) 'The Sticky Bandits' - Marv uses a glove covered with double-sided sticky tape to snatch money and objects from people around. When they let go of the burning rope and fall to the street they are covered in varnish, which was standing in tins on the scaffolding. This makes them sticky, allowing them to be covered in bird seed and feathers, when Pigeon Lady throws seed on them and they are swarmed by the pigeons in the park.
(9) He uses his father's credit card to pay for the hotel, and the police trace it and tell them.
(10) At the Rockefeller Centre Christmas Tree at about 1:20am on Christmas Day.
(11) $665,000 - $730,000 (Article) If you guessed $600,000 - $800,000 you get two marks. If you guessed $500,000 - $600,000 or $800,000 - $900,000 you get one mark.
The pass mark is 11/20. How did you do?
@The Good The Bad The HBK should get full marks, having rewatched this recently.