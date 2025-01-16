  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies Rambo: First Blood Quiz!

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
9,822
Reaction score
23,818
giphy.gif


(1) When did First Blood come out?
(2) What is Rambo's military history (service, specialisation and war(s) in which he took part)? (Three Marks)
(3) Whom is Rambo looking for at the start of the film, and what happened to this person? (Two Marks)
(4) Who is the primary antagonist in the film, and what happens to him? (Two Marks)
(5) Where does the film take place?

(6) At what time of year?
(7) Why does Rambo flip out on the cops?
(8) Rambo's former commanding officer is brought in to help in the search for him. What are his name and rank? (Two Marks)
(9) Which businesses does Rambo destroy in town, and how?
(10) What is the result of Rambo's encounter with his former CO?

(1) 1982
(2) Rambo was in the US Army Green Berets (special forces) in the Vietnam War.
(3) His friend from the Army, Delmar Barry. Rambo and Barry were the only members of Rambo's team to survive Vietnam, but Barry has since died of cancer due to Agent Orange exposure.
(4) Sheriff William 'Will' Teasle - in the final showdown Rambo shoots him with an M60 and he falls about 15', through a skylight, to land at Rambo's feet - however before Rambo can finish him off Colonel Trautman appears and tells him not to. Of course we can't be sure what would have happened, had Trautman had not appeared at that moment. The last we see of Teasle he is being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher, alive.
(5) The sarcastically-named town of Hope, Washington. Sarcastic considering the film's depressing tone. There are also signs saying 'Welcome to Hope' 'Gateway to Holidayland' at the entrance to the town, to rub in Rambo's disappointing life experience further.

(6) Around Christmas, as the Christmas decorations are up.
(7) The scenario of being in the police station, with bars over the windows and armed and uniformed men verbally and physically abusing him and demanding he answer questions, gives him a flashback to when he was tortured as a POW. The final straw being when the police attempt to shave him with a straight razor, bringing back memories of him being cut by an NVA officer.
(8) Colonel Samuel Richard 'Sam' Trautman
(9) Having hijacked an army lorry with M60 ammo in the back, he knocks down the fuel columns at a petrol station with it, then lights the fuel. Fire spreads to engulf the building, lorry and cars parked nearby and they explode.
He then breaks into The Outpost, a sporting goods store, and starts a fire with paraffin, gunpowder and ammunition found inside. (Four Marks)
(10) He has been severely traumatised by his war experience, and poor treatment by the public after returning to the USA, and breaks down, explaining this to Trautman. Trautman listens, comforts him and persuades him to surrender. (Two Marks)

The pass mark is
10/19!
How did you do?
 
650lb Sumo said:
giphy.gif


(1) When did First Blood come out?
(2) What is Rambo's military history (service, specialisation and war(s) in which he took part)? (Three Marks)
(3) Whom is Rambo looking for at the start of the film, and what happened to this person? (Two Marks)
(4) Who is the primary antagonist in the film, and what happens to him? (Two Marks)
(5) Where does the film take place?

(6) At what time of year?
(7) Why does Rambo flip out on the cops?
(8) Rambo's former commanding officer is brought in to help in the search for him. What are his name and rank? (Two Marks)
(9) Which businesses does Rambo destroy in town, and how?
(10) What is the result of Rambo's encounter with his former CO?
Click to expand...
(1) When did First Blood come out?

1982

(2) What is Rambo's military history (service, specialisation and war(s) in which he took part)? (Three Marks)

He was special forces in Vietnam

(3) Whom is Rambo looking for at the start of the film, and what happened to this person? (Two Marks)

An old army buddy of his, but he died.

(4) Who is the primary antagonist in the film, and what happens to him? (Two Marks)

The poor sheriff, who is just trying to keep his town from being overrun by bums, like San Francisco or Portland is now.

(5) Where does the film take place?

Probably Portland, which is why the poor sheriff was so sick of bums coming into his town.

(6) At what time of year?

I wanna say Christmas

(7) Why does Rambo flip out on the cops?

Because that's what bums do. They cause trouble and resist arrest.

(8) Rambo's former commanding officer is brought in to help in the search for him. What are his name and rank? (Two Marks)

Colonel something. Which reminds me I need to be pissed about the way Colonel is spelled.

(9) Which businesses does Rambo destroy in town, and how?

All of them, because that's what bums do. They scare away all the customers. So the business owners beg the sheriff to keep the bums away, and when he tries to do it, an hell breaks loose. Poor sheriff.

(10) What is the result of Rambo's encounter with his former CO?

I don't remember, but I bet the Colonel told Rambo to get a job and stop being a bum.
 
6.5/10
I was at a hardcore show and one of the opening band's was named "First Blood" and were dressed in camo and military gear. People were confused and yelling why they were dressed like marines LOL
 
13/19 .

Not sure how I remembered all that but hey ho .

The book is a lot better , especially the ending but then we wouldn't have had the 19 sequels .
 
Tone C said:
13/19 .

Not sure how I remembered all that but hey ho .

The book is a lot better , especially the ending but then we wouldn't have had the 19 sequels .
Click to expand...

My main memory of the book is the passage where he tells us how often Rambo cranks one out.
 
9/19 :(

But would be a pass if "Sheriff" is acceptable for the first part of #4. I just couldn't remember his name. Also, I was pretty sure #5 was "Jerkwater, USA."
 
Fedorgasm said:
(1) When did First Blood come out?

1982

(2) What is Rambo's military history (service, specialisation and war(s) in which he took part)? (Three Marks)

He was special forces in Vietnam

(3) Whom is Rambo looking for at the start of the film, and what happened to this person? (Two Marks)

An old army buddy of his, but he died.

(4) Who is the primary antagonist in the film, and what happens to him? (Two Marks)

The poor sheriff, who is just trying to keep his town from being overrun by bums, like San Francisco or Portland is now.

(5) Where does the film take place?

Probably Portland, which is why the poor sheriff was so sick of bums coming into his town.

(6) At what time of year?

I wanna say Christmas

(7) Why does Rambo flip out on the cops?

Because that's what bums do. They cause trouble and resist arrest.

(8) Rambo's former commanding officer is brought in to help in the search for him. What are his name and rank? (Two Marks)

Colonel something. Which reminds me I need to be pissed about the way Colonel is spelled.

(9) Which businesses does Rambo destroy in town, and how?

All of them, because that's what bums do. They scare away all the customers. So the business owners beg the sheriff to keep the bums away, and when he tries to do it, an hell breaks loose. Poor sheriff.

(10) What is the result of Rambo's encounter with his former CO?

I don't remember, but I bet the Colonel told Rambo to get a job and stop being a bum.
Click to expand...
Got about two thirds right. First blood is definitely in my top movies of all time
 
First Blood
Rambo
Rambo First Blood 2
Rambo 3
Rambo Last Blood
 
got em all except Dennehys name, Teagle. I really love it as a stand alone film. Great character but the sequels are not on par with the original.

Spoiler: If the cops weren't such macho ego maniacs, none of this happens. Poor Dave Caruso takes plenty of brow beatings but he had the right idea about Rambo from the start.
 
How is everyone not getting a perfect score when googling the answers is allowed?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Dracula Quiz!
Replies
7
Views
291
Nathan LaMontagne
Nathan LaMontagne
650lb Sumo
Movies Home Alone 2: Lost In New York Quiz!
Replies
10
Views
280
RoastBeast
R
650lb Sumo
Macbeth Quiz!
2
Replies
24
Views
818
PBAC
PBAC
650lb Sumo
The NeverEnding Story Quiz!
2
Replies
22
Views
614
Fishmonger
Fishmonger

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,338
Messages
56,772,517
Members
175,396
Latest member
Baviera_ft

Share this page

Back
Top