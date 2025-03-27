Hobbit Quiz!

ghows-WT-a0787216-b2f7-4471-9bbe-2b419c32c004-4079cf8d.jpeg


(1) When was The Hobbit first published?
(2) Who is the Main Protagonist?
(3) How many dwarves are there in the company he joins, and who is their leader? (Not Gandalf) (Two Marks)
(4) What is the Main Protagonist's role in the Company?
(5) What is the Company's plan? (Two Marks)

(6) What is the main factor pressing them for time? (Two Marks)
(7) How many times are the Company (usually without Gandalf) captured or trapped, and by whom?
(8) The Main Protagonist finds/takes/steals three main items. What are they? (Three Marks)
(9) What is the Main Protagonist's 'first payment of his reward'?
(10) What event does the Main Protagonist's return home disrupt, and who is in charge of it? (Two Marks)

(1) 1937
(2) Bilbo Baggins
(3) 13 - Thorin Oakenshield
(4) Burglar (half a mark for 'thief')
(5) To reclaim their ancestral Kingdom Under The Mountain from the dragon Smaug

(6) Entering Lonely Mountain by the main entrance would likely get them noticed and killed by Smaug. There is a secret entrance, but its door can only be seen and opened when illuminated by the last sunlight on Durin's Day.
(7) Six: by the Trolls in the wilderness, by the Goblins in their caves, by the Goblins and Wargs, when they chase them down and trap them up trees (the only time Gandalf is also trapped), by the Giant Spiders in Mirkwood, by the Wood-Elves in their prison in Mirkwood, and by Smaug and then the Lakemen and Wood-Elves in the Kingdom Under The Mountain. If you count Smaug, and the Lakemen and Wood-Elves as separate traps and said 'seven' you can count that as correct. (Seven Marks)
(8) The One Ring, a great, two-handled [golden] cup, and the Arkenstone
(9) The mithril coat of mail (as well as a belt and helmet)
(10) Grubb, Grubb and Burrowes are auctioning the contents of Bilbo's home.

The pass mark is 12/22. How did you do?
 
