(1) 1989

(2) After the events of the first film they were not paid (in full or at all) for their main job, and were successfully sued/prosecuted for causing a lot of damage to property in NYC etc. They were also placed under a restraining order forbidding them from working as paranormal investigators or eliminators. So:

Egon now works as a parapsychologist (not sure of the exact term). Conveniently he is currently researching whether human emotions affect the physical environment.

Peter is a TV talk show host.

Ray and Winston entertain children as 'The Ghostbusters'. Ray also has a bookshop.

(3) Dana goes to see Egon after her pram, with baby in, rolls away a long distance along the street and road, propelled by an invisible, intelligent force. Egon tells Ray. Ray tells Peter. I don't remember who tells Winston, and I can't be bothered to check at the moment.

(4) The Manhattan Museum of Art - Dr Janosz Poha

(5) 'The stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve 1989', and Valentine's Day 2016 (by the guests on Peter's talk show). As midnight is actually the new day and not the old, I think technically 'the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day 1990' is what is meant.



(6) A river of pink slime flowing through the derelict Van Horne Pneumatic Transit System

(7) The slime has a degree of sentience/intelligent control, and absorbs and is energised by negative emotions. When Egon, Peter and Ray are being sentenced in court for violating their restraining order, Judge Wexler's rage excites the slime to such an extent that it manifests/releases the ghosts of the Scoleri brothers, whom the Judge sentenced to death in the past. The ghosts wreak havoc, and Wexler finds the three Ghostbusters not guilty and rescinds the restraining order.

(8) Prince Vigo von Homburg Deutschendorf is an evil and tyrannical magician from Carpathia in the 16th century.

(9) Magicians, Martyrs and Madmen by Leon Zundinger

(10) Vigo's body was killed in the 17th century, but his spirit remains. It occupies a painting of him at the MMA. Vigo wants to be reembodied. His plan:

(a) He possesses Janosz, endowing him with supernatural powers.

(b) He sends Janosz to abduct Dana's baby son, Oscar.

(c) He summons the slime to the MMA.

(d) Using the power of the slime, he plans to possess Oscar. In a more profound way than just remote-controlling Janosz - fully transferring from the painting (and Janosz) into Oscar's body.



(11) The Titanic

(12) The Statue of Liberty. They animate it by spraying it with positively-charged slime, and then playing cheerful music, maintaining a positive mood and demeanour, making chirpy comments, and getting the public to direct positive energy its way.