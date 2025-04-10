Nautical Quiz!

Spoiler (1) Cape Froward (Chile) (Half a mark for Cape Horn, which is on an island)

(2) Cape Agulhas (South Africa) (Half a mark for The Cape of Good Hope)

(3) Cape Nordkinn (Norway)

(4) The Bay of Fundy (Canada): ~52 feet (Half a mark for 'Canada')

(5) Port and Starboard (Half marks if you got them the wrong way around)



(6) Sailors before the mast, Marines in between (to put down mutinies), and officers after the mast

(7) Typically ~12:25 (Half a mark for 12 hours, and you can have a mark for 'slightly over 12 hours'). Because of the geometric complexities of the movements of the Sun, Earth and Moon, and the effects of local terrain, season and weather, tide behaviour is quite complex in detail. Some places do not have the usual 12:25 pattern.

(8) The gravity of the Sun and Moon. When they align their pulls they produce an extra-high Spring Tide, and when their pulls are perpendicular there is an extra-low Neap Tide.

(9) Painter, Halyard, Sheet, Shroud

(10) Helm, Rudder, Keel



(11) Nothing really, not even a shoe, as this is a trick question. Originally there was only one Plimsoll Line, but now there are many, for saltwater, freshwater, summer, winter, timber loads etc. They are lines painted on the outside of a ship's hull, showing the line higher than which the water must not go (or the vessel would be overloaded, and therefore unsafe).

