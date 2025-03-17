  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Ancient Rome Quiz!

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
10,620
Reaction score
25,820
gettyimages-1129815928.jpg


(1) When was Rome founded? (Three Marks for the exact year, two for within 50 and one for within 100)
(2) Who was its first Emperor?
(3) What is Rome's founding myth? Who founded it, and what was the background of the founder? (Four Marks)
(4) What was the easternmost point ever of the Roman Empire?
(5) What was the northernmost point ever of the Roman Empire?

(6) Who was the first Christian Roman Emperor?
(7) Which Emperor made Christianity the official Roman religion, and when? (Two Marks)
(8) Which was the first group to sack Rome in AD, in what year, and what was their leader's name? (Three Marks)
(9) When did Rome take Jerusalem?
(10) When did the Western and Eastern Roman Empires fall? (Two Marks)

(1) 753 BC
(2) Augustus (full name: Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus)
(3) Numitor was King of Alba Longa (12 miles south east of Rome). His brother Amulius seized the throne and killed Numitor's son, Lausus. He ordered Numitor's daughter, Rhea Silvia, to become a Vestal Virgin (celibate for life, so she could not give birth to a pretender to the throne). She did, but was 'raped' by the god Mars, and gave birth to the twins Romulus and Remus. Numitor ordered that the boys be killed, but instead they were cast adrift on the Tiber in a basket. They washed ashore downstream, and were suckled by a she-wolf before being found by a shepherd. The shepherd and his wife raised them, and when they grew up they returned Numitor to the throne, and decided to found a city where their basket had washed ashore. However they quarrelled about upon which of the Seven Hills the city should be founded, and Romulus killed Remus and founded the city on Palatine Hill.
(4) The east coast of Azerbaijan (You can have a mark if you said 'The Caspian Sea' or similar.)
(5) The Antonine Wall, between the Forth and Clyde

(6) Constantine the Great (Flavius Valerius Constantinus) converted to Christianity in 312.
(7) Theodosius I, in 380 (You can have half a mark for the century.)
(8) The Visigoths, under Alaric, in 410
(9) 63 BC
(10) 476 and 1453 (You can have half a mark if you were within 100 years.)

The pass mark is 10/19! How did you do?
 
Last edited:
1. 753 BC but it's speculative it actually happened later on
2. Augustus
3. Two twins Romulus and Remus were raised by a whore and founded a city then fought over who ruled it
4. Ehhh I think somewhere in modern day Iraq
5. Crimea? or are you talking Northern England, southern Scotland?
6. Constantine, but it was Theodosius who made it the official religion. Guess I just answered 7 too.
8. The Vandals in 455
9. Sometime during the first triumvirate with Caesar, Pompey, and Crassus
10. 476 but the decline goes back to at least 378. For the East it's 1453 but can probably say the decline started with the Venetians looting Constantinople a couple centuries prior
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Beatles Quiz!
Replies
4
Views
159
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
650lb Sumo
Dracula Quiz!
Replies
7
Views
332
Nathan LaMontagne
Nathan LaMontagne
650lb Sumo
Movies Home Alone 2: Lost In New York Quiz!
Replies
10
Views
320
RoastBeast
R
650lb Sumo
Frankenstein Quiz!
Replies
2
Views
189
DrederickH8m
DrederickH8m
650lb Sumo
Macbeth Quiz!
2
Replies
24
Views
881
PBAC
PBAC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,599
Messages
57,039,490
Members
175,513
Latest member
danawhiteneedstogo

Share this page

Back
Top