Ancient Rome Quiz!

(1) 753 BC

(2) Augustus (full name: Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus)

(3) Numitor was King of Alba Longa (12 miles south east of Rome). His brother Amulius seized the throne and killed Numitor's son, Lausus. He ordered Numitor's daughter, Rhea Silvia, to become a Vestal Virgin (celibate for life, so she could not give birth to a pretender to the throne). She did, but was 'raped' by the god Mars, and gave birth to the twins Romulus and Remus. Numitor ordered that the boys be killed, but instead they were cast adrift on the Tiber in a basket. They washed ashore downstream, and were suckled by a she-wolf before being found by a shepherd. The shepherd and his wife raised them, and when they grew up they returned Numitor to the throne, and decided to found a city where their basket had washed ashore. However they quarrelled about upon which of the Seven Hills the city should be founded, and Romulus killed Remus and founded the city on Palatine Hill.

(4) The east coast of Azerbaijan (You can have a mark if you said 'The Caspian Sea' or similar.)

(5) The Antonine Wall, between the Forth and Clyde



(6) Constantine the Great (Flavius Valerius Constantinus) converted to Christianity in 312.

(7) Theodosius I, in 380 (You can have half a mark for the century.)

(8) The Visigoths, under Alaric, in 410

(9) 63 BC

(10) 476 and 1453 (You can have half a mark if you were within 100 years.)