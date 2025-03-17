Ancient Rome Quiz!

650lb Sumo
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 10,620
- Reaction score
- 25,820
(1) When was Rome founded? (Three Marks for the exact year, two for within 50 and one for within 100)
(2) Who was its first Emperor?
(3) What is Rome's founding myth? Who founded it, and what was the background of the founder? (Four Marks)
(4) What was the easternmost point ever of the Roman Empire?
(5) What was the northernmost point ever of the Roman Empire?
(6) Who was the first Christian Roman Emperor?
(7) Which Emperor made Christianity the official Roman religion, and when? (Two Marks)
(8) Which was the first group to sack Rome in AD, in what year, and what was their leader's name? (Three Marks)
(9) When did Rome take Jerusalem?
(10) When did the Western and Eastern Roman Empires fall? (Two Marks)
(1) 753 BC
(2) Augustus (full name: Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus)
(3) Numitor was King of Alba Longa (12 miles south east of Rome). His brother Amulius seized the throne and killed Numitor's son, Lausus. He ordered Numitor's daughter, Rhea Silvia, to become a Vestal Virgin (celibate for life, so she could not give birth to a pretender to the throne). She did, but was 'raped' by the god Mars, and gave birth to the twins Romulus and Remus. Numitor ordered that the boys be killed, but instead they were cast adrift on the Tiber in a basket. They washed ashore downstream, and were suckled by a she-wolf before being found by a shepherd. The shepherd and his wife raised them, and when they grew up they returned Numitor to the throne, and decided to found a city where their basket had washed ashore. However they quarrelled about upon which of the Seven Hills the city should be founded, and Romulus killed Remus and founded the city on Palatine Hill.
(4) The east coast of Azerbaijan (You can have a mark if you said 'The Caspian Sea' or similar.)
(5) The Antonine Wall, between the Forth and Clyde
(6) Constantine the Great (Flavius Valerius Constantinus) converted to Christianity in 312.
(7) Theodosius I, in 380 (You can have half a mark for the century.)
(8) The Visigoths, under Alaric, in 410
(9) 63 BC
(10) 476 and 1453 (You can have half a mark if you were within 100 years.)
(2) Augustus (full name: Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus)
(3) Numitor was King of Alba Longa (12 miles south east of Rome). His brother Amulius seized the throne and killed Numitor's son, Lausus. He ordered Numitor's daughter, Rhea Silvia, to become a Vestal Virgin (celibate for life, so she could not give birth to a pretender to the throne). She did, but was 'raped' by the god Mars, and gave birth to the twins Romulus and Remus. Numitor ordered that the boys be killed, but instead they were cast adrift on the Tiber in a basket. They washed ashore downstream, and were suckled by a she-wolf before being found by a shepherd. The shepherd and his wife raised them, and when they grew up they returned Numitor to the throne, and decided to found a city where their basket had washed ashore. However they quarrelled about upon which of the Seven Hills the city should be founded, and Romulus killed Remus and founded the city on Palatine Hill.
(4) The east coast of Azerbaijan (You can have a mark if you said 'The Caspian Sea' or similar.)
(5) The Antonine Wall, between the Forth and Clyde
(6) Constantine the Great (Flavius Valerius Constantinus) converted to Christianity in 312.
(7) Theodosius I, in 380 (You can have half a mark for the century.)
(8) The Visigoths, under Alaric, in 410
(9) 63 BC
(10) 476 and 1453 (You can have half a mark if you were within 100 years.)
The pass mark is 10/19! How did you do?
Last edited: