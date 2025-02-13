Frankenstein Quiz!

(1) 1818. The plot takes place at an unspecified time in the late 18th century.

(2) Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley

(3) Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus

(4) Ingolstadt, in The Electorate of Bavaria, which was semi-independent from the Holy Roman Empire. You can have a mark for either the Electorate or the HRE. In this and the next question, seeing as we don't know the exact time when the plot takes place, what country a city is in could change, so if you want to give different answers due to that, they might be acceptable.

(5) Geneva, The Republic of Geneva, which was semi-independent from the Old Swiss Confederacy. You can have a mark for The Republic of Geneva, the OSC, or 'Switzerland'.



(6) The book is a bit vague, but it seems it is largely assembled from various body parts and elements of dead people and animals, and living animals.

(7) Eight feet, yellow

(8) It moves into a shed which abuts a cottage, and peeps through ch1nks in the wall and listens as the inhabitants talk to each other. Being more powerful than a human it learns better/quicker. Conveniently the De Laceys, the French family it is monitoring, have a Turkish guest (Safie), and teach her French. Observing this helps the Monster learn the language.

(9) It is a nice, kind creature that wants to help people and be loved etc., but looks really scary, so is rejected/fled from/attacked. Even by its creator, and even after helping people.

(10) To make it a bride



(11) He agrees, moves to Orkney and begins making a female monster. However he changes his mind part way through and destroys it. (Three Marks)

(12) When the Monster finds out Frankenstein has destroyed its bride it completely breaks mentally (already having been half-way there).



It had already killed Frankenstein's brother, William, and framed the family's maid, Justine Moritz for the murder - Justine then being executed. It told him this before requesting a bride.



It wants Frankenstein to feel the loneliness it feels, and to express its rage and exact revenge, so kills his best friend and lab assistant, Henry Clerval, and Frankenstein's wife and childhood friend, Elizabeth, on their wedding night. Then Frankenstein's father, Alphonse, whose wife Caroline also coincidentally died of disease a few years ago, dies of grief. Victor also has a mental breakdown, and dedicates the rest of his life to locating and destroying the Monster.

(13) Frankenstein tracks the Monster down on Arctic sea ice. The ice breaks between them, meaning he can no longer pursue for the time being, but he sees a ship heading in the same general direction as the Monster and rows to it. He goes on board, but becomes ill from exhaustion and hypothermia and later dies. Learning of his death, the Monster vows to burn itself to death at the North Pole, jumps out of the (open) cabin window and disappears into the distance.