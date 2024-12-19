Classic Computer Game Quiz!

Spoiler (1) Blinky - red - 'shadow'

Clyde - yellow - 'pokey'

Inky - cyan - 'bashful'

Pinky - pink - 'speedy'.

Colours and names do not have to be matched, to get marks.

(2) Blanka - Brazilian

Chun-Li - Chinese

Dhalsim - Indian

Guile - USA



E. Honda - Japanese

Ken - USA

Ryu - Japanese

Zangief - Soviet

Names and nationalities must be matched. If you remember a name but assign the wrong nationality, you only get one mark for that.

(3) Axe-Battler (Barbarian)

Tyris Flare (Amazon)

Gilius Thunderhead (Dwarf)

(4) Johnny Cage

Liu Kang

Kano

Raiden



Scorpion

Sonya

Sub-Zero

(5) Super Mushroom - makes you big

Fire Flower - gives you the ability to throw fireballs if you are big. If you are small, makes you big.

Starman - gives you temporary, partial invulnerability

1-Up Mushroom - gives you an extra life



(6) Green Hill Zone

Marble Zone

Spring Yard Zone

Labyrinth Zone

Star Light Zone

Scrap Brain Zone

Final Zone

(7) William Joseph 'BJ' Blazkowicz

(8) BFG 9000, Cyberdemon, Icon of Sin

(9) Gordon Freeman - Black Mesa Research Facility

(10) Tetris (1985) (520,000,000)

(1) What are the colours and names of the Pac-Man (1980) ghosts?(2) What are the original, playable Street Fighter II (1991) characters' names and nationalities?(3) What are the Golden Axe (1989) characters' names?(4) What are the original, playable Mortal Kombat (1992) characters' names?(5) What powerups are available in Super Mario Bros. (1985)?(6) What are the names of the Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) zones?(7) Who is the protagonist of Wolfenstein 3D (1992)?(8) Can you name the most powerful weapon of Doom II (1994), the most powerful monster, and the final boss? (Three Marks)(9) Who is the protagonist of Half Life (1998), and where does he work? (Two Marks)(10) Which game has sold the most copies ever?The pass mark is 27/52! How did you do?