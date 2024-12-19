Classic Computer Game Quiz!

650lb Sumo
(1) What are the colours and names of the Pac-Man (1980) ghosts?
(2) What are the original, playable Street Fighter II (1991) characters' names and nationalities?
(3) What are the Golden Axe (1989) characters' names?
(4) What are the original, playable Mortal Kombat (1992) characters' names?
(5) What powerups are available in Super Mario Bros. (1985)?
(6) What are the names of the Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) zones?
(7) Who is the protagonist of Wolfenstein 3D (1992)?
(8) Can you name the most powerful weapon of Doom II (1994), the most powerful monster, and the final boss? (Three Marks)
(9) Who is the protagonist of Half Life (1998), and where does he work? (Two Marks)
(10) Which game has sold the most copies ever?
(1) Blinky - red - 'shadow'
Clyde - yellow - 'pokey'
Inky - cyan - 'bashful'
Pinky - pink - 'speedy'.
Colours and names do not have to be matched, to get marks.
(2) Blanka - Brazilian
Chun-Li - Chinese
Dhalsim - Indian
Guile - USA
E. Honda - Japanese
Ken - USA
Ryu - Japanese
Zangief - Soviet
Names and nationalities must be matched. If you remember a name but assign the wrong nationality, you only get one mark for that.
(3) Axe-Battler (Barbarian)
Tyris Flare (Amazon)
Gilius Thunderhead (Dwarf)
(4) Johnny Cage
Liu Kang
Kano
Raiden
Scorpion
Sonya
Sub-Zero
(5) Super Mushroom - makes you big
Fire Flower - gives you the ability to throw fireballs if you are big. If you are small, makes you big.
Starman - gives you temporary, partial invulnerability
1-Up Mushroom - gives you an extra life
(6) Green Hill Zone
Marble Zone
Spring Yard Zone
Labyrinth Zone
Star Light Zone
Scrap Brain Zone
Final Zone
(7) William Joseph 'BJ' Blazkowicz
(8) BFG 9000, Cyberdemon, Icon of Sin
(9) Gordon Freeman - Black Mesa Research Facility
(10) Tetris (1985) (520,000,000)
The pass mark is 27/52! How did you do?