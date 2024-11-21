The NeverEnding Story Quiz!

(1) 1984(2) His mother has recently died, he's been doing badly at school and daydreaming, and is upbraided by his father for this, he gets thrown in a skip by his school bullies, and the bookshop keeper tells him to get lost and is rude at first. Before changing his mind.(3) Bastian Balthazar Bux ('Bastian' is enough for the mark.)(4) Atreyu(5) Fantasia(6) Gmork (reminiscent of Fenrir)(7) Fantasia is sustained by human positivity and imagination (IRL). As humans become apathetic, cynical, cease to imagine and scorn those who do, Fantasia weakens. The Manipulators have created/unleashed an abstract, destructive force called the Nothing, which is annihilating Fantasia and driving its inhabitants to despair. Their plan is to replace it with a world of darkness and falsehood, allowing them to mentally break and thereafter control humans.(8) Artax(9) It gives in to despair and sinks into the Swamps of Sadness. Note sentient beings feel despair in the Swamps of Sadness even without the Nothing encroaching.(10) Falkor the Luck Dragon (you can have half a mark for 'flying dog'), who saves him from the same fate as his horse.(11) The Childlike Empress. She looks like a young girl but is actually old.(12) The Childlike Empress is immortal, as long as children keep giving her new names. It has been a long time since she last got a new name and she is becoming weak. Note this is linked to the general neglect of Fantasia by humans. As she weakens, the Nothing is able to encroach further. Were she to die Fantasia would be destroyed. It turns out that there are different recursive realities within realitiesand some of the characters in one layer are aware of other layers, and some of them interact with them, in both directions. The Childlike Empress sent Atreyu to bring Bastian into Fantasia, to give her a new name.