The NeverEnding Story Quiz!

650lb Sumo
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 9,180
- Reaction score
- 22,141
(1) What year did The NeverEnding Story come out?
(2) What four unpleasant events or situations in the protagonist's life occur, or are referenced at the start of the film? (Four Marks)
(3) What is the protagonist's name (IRL)?
(4) What is his avatar's name (in the other world)?
(5) What is the other world called?
(6) The protagonist encounters a large, frightening and evil wolf. What is it called?
(7) Which existential threat, which the wolf is helping, does it become the protagonist's quest to defeat? (Four Marks)
(8) What is the protagonist's horse's name?
(9) What happens to it?
(10) Who and what becomes the protagonist's new steed? (Two Marks)
(11) Who rules the other realm?
(12) What surprising role does it turn out that this individual played in the plot as a whole, and why? (Two Marks)
(1) 1984
(2) His mother has recently died, he's been doing badly at school and daydreaming, and is upbraided by his father for this, he gets thrown in a skip by his school bullies, and the bookshop keeper tells him to get lost and is rude at first. Before changing his mind.
(3) Bastian Balthazar Bux ('Bastian' is enough for the mark.)
(4) Atreyu
(5) Fantasia
(6) Gmork (reminiscent of Fenrir)
(7) Fantasia is sustained by human positivity and imagination (IRL). As humans become apathetic, cynical, cease to imagine and scorn those who do, Fantasia weakens. The Manipulators have created/unleashed an abstract, destructive force called the Nothing, which is annihilating Fantasia and driving its inhabitants to despair. Their plan is to replace it with a world of darkness and falsehood, allowing them to mentally break and thereafter control humans.
(8) Artax
(9) It gives in to despair and sinks into the Swamps of Sadness. Note sentient beings feel despair in the Swamps of Sadness even without the Nothing encroaching.
(10) Falkor the Luck Dragon (you can have half a mark for 'flying dog'), who saves him from the same fate as his horse.
(11) The Childlike Empress. She looks like a young girl but is actually old.
(12) The Childlike Empress is immortal, as long as children keep giving her new names. It has been a long time since she last got a new name and she is becoming weak. Note this is linked to the general neglect of Fantasia by humans. As she weakens, the Nothing is able to encroach further. Were she to die Fantasia would be destroyed. It turns out that there are different recursive realities within realities
and some of the characters in one layer are aware of other layers, and some of them interact with them, in both directions. The Childlike Empress sent Atreyu to bring Bastian into Fantasia, to give her a new name.
(2) His mother has recently died, he's been doing badly at school and daydreaming, and is upbraided by his father for this, he gets thrown in a skip by his school bullies, and the bookshop keeper tells him to get lost and is rude at first. Before changing his mind.
(3) Bastian Balthazar Bux ('Bastian' is enough for the mark.)
(4) Atreyu
(5) Fantasia
(6) Gmork (reminiscent of Fenrir)
(7) Fantasia is sustained by human positivity and imagination (IRL). As humans become apathetic, cynical, cease to imagine and scorn those who do, Fantasia weakens. The Manipulators have created/unleashed an abstract, destructive force called the Nothing, which is annihilating Fantasia and driving its inhabitants to despair. Their plan is to replace it with a world of darkness and falsehood, allowing them to mentally break and thereafter control humans.
(8) Artax
(9) It gives in to despair and sinks into the Swamps of Sadness. Note sentient beings feel despair in the Swamps of Sadness even without the Nothing encroaching.
(10) Falkor the Luck Dragon (you can have half a mark for 'flying dog'), who saves him from the same fate as his horse.
(11) The Childlike Empress. She looks like a young girl but is actually old.
(12) The Childlike Empress is immortal, as long as children keep giving her new names. It has been a long time since she last got a new name and she is becoming weak. Note this is linked to the general neglect of Fantasia by humans. As she weakens, the Nothing is able to encroach further. Were she to die Fantasia would be destroyed. It turns out that there are different recursive realities within realities
and some of the characters in one layer are aware of other layers, and some of them interact with them, in both directions. The Childlike Empress sent Atreyu to bring Bastian into Fantasia, to give her a new name.
A masterpiece of a children's film, surprisingly deep and dark for the genre. The pass mark is 10/20. How did you do?
Last edited: