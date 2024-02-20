Pre-fight Disucussion UFC FN Mexico: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Sat. Feb. 24 Prelims 7pm et, Main 10 pm et ESPN+

PurpleStorm
Up this Saturday it's UFC Fight Night 237: Moreno vs. Royval 2. Exciting fights all throughout this card, which is free on ESPN+. In one of the coolest cities in the world - Mexico City. Elevation a monstrous 7,000 feet baby. Not for the faint of heart. Here's the thread to share your thoughts, previews, predictions and banter. Just keep it civil please. Check out all the great sherdog content throughout the week. Enjoy!
Saturday 02.24.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Arena CDMX
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13
Mexico City Arena, Mexico City, Mexico
Main Card
ESPN+8:00 PM
Prelims
ESPN+5:00 PM
Yair Rodriguez 16-4-0 vs. Brian Ortega 15-3-0
Daniel Zellhuber 14-1-0 vs. Francisco Prado 12-1-0
Raul Rosas Jr. 8-1-0 vs. Ricky Turcios 13-3-0
Yazmin Jauregui 10-1-0 vs. Sam Hughes 8-5-0
Manuel Torres 14-2-0 vs. Chris Duncan 11-1-0
Prelims
Cristian Quiñonez 18-4-0 vs. Raoni Barcelos 17-5-0
Jesus Aguilar 9-2-0 vs. Mateus Mendonca 10-2-0
Édgar Cháirez 10-5-0 vs. Daniel Lacerda 11-5-0
Claudio Puelles 13-3-0 Farés Ziam 14-4-0
Ronaldo Rodriguez 16-2-0 vs. Denys Bondar 14-4-0
Victor Altamirano 12-3-0 vs. Felipe dos Santos 7-1-0
Erik Silva 9-2-0 vs. Muhammad Naimov 10-2-0
Don't forget to check out the preview by dynamic duo Shillan & Duffy.
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN FEB 19, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 237, also known as UFC Mexico, with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. While the guys stuck more or less to business for most of the show this week, there were a few forays into side topics, including the unluckiest fighters in the modern UFC, Keith's bid to become an honorary Texan, and, of course, Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro
10:55 Erik Silva (9-2) vs. Muhammadjon Naimov (10-2)
17:48 Victor Altamirano (12-3) vs. Felipe dos Santos (7-1)
24:54 Ronaldo Rodriguez (16-2) vs. Denys Bondar (14-4)
33:52 Claudio Puelles (12-3) vs. Fares Ziam (14-4)
41:49 Edgar Chairez (10-5, 1 NC) vs. Daniel da Silva (11-5, 1 NC)
52:05 Jesus Santos Aguilar (9-2) vs. Mateus Mendonca (10-2)
1:00:42 Cristian Quinonez (18-4) vs. Raoni Barcelos (17-5)
1:07:59 Manuel Torres (14-2) vs. Chris Duncan (11-1)
1:14:55 Yazmin Jauregui (10-1) vs. Sam Hughes (8-5)
1:26:58 Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) vs. Ricky Turcios (12-3)
1:39:38 Daniel Zellhuber (14-1) vs. Francisco Prado (12-1)
1:50:26 Yair Rodriguez (19-4) vs. Brian Ortega (15-3, 1 NC)
2:05:25 Brandon Moreno (21-7-2) vs. Brandon Royval (15-7)
2:20:57 A quick rundown of all the picks
