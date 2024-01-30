Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov Sat. Feb. 3 prelims 4pm et main 7pm et, ESPN+

The UFC returns Saturday with a big fight at Middleweight: Roman Dolidze 12-2-0 vs. Nassourdine Imavov 12-4-0. Elsewhere there's many entertaining fights, two featuring undefeated fighters. Considering it's that weird week without football and it's free on ESPN+ let's get hyped. Share your thoughts, previews and breakdowns. Any Super Bowl predictions?

Saturday you're welcome to join the play by play discussion hosted by 2023 Moderator of the Year @Jackonfire. Check out the front page of Sherdog for lots more on UFC Fight Night 235 and all of MMA. Thanks everyone. Enjoy the pre-fight discussion!

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 235 - DOLIDZE VS. IMAVOV

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
FEB 3, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
Main Card ESPN+ 7 PM ET
Prelims ESPN+ 4 PM ET

UFC Fight Night


Main Card 7pm et ESPN+
Middleweight - Main Event: Roman Dolidze 12-2-0 vs. Nassourdine Imavov 12-4-0
Renato Moicano 17-5-1 vs. Drew Dober 27-12-0
Randy Brown 17-5-0 vs. Muslim Salikhov 19-4-0
Viviane Araujo 12-5-0 vs. Natalia Silva 16-5-1
Aliaskhab Khizriev 14-0-0 vs. Makhmud Muradov 26-8-0
Gilbert Urbina 7-3-0 vs. Charles Radtke 8-3-0
Prelims 4pm et ESPN+
Molly McCann 13-6-0 vs. Diana Belbita 15-8-0
Azat Maksum 17-0-0 vs. Charles Johnson 13-6-0
Themba Gorimbo 11-4-0 vs. Pete Rodriguez 5-1-0
JeongYeong Lee 10-1-0 vs, Blake Bilder 8-1-1
Luana Carolina 9-4-0 vs. Julija Stoliarenko 11-8-2
Landon Quiñones 7-2-1 vs. Marquel Mederos 8-1-0
Thomas Petersen 8-1-0 vs. Jamal Pogues 10-4-0

Shillan and Duffy: UFC Fight Night 235 Preview​

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN JAN 30, 2024
Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 235 "Dolidze vs. Imavov," with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Side conversations include musical theater, accessibility accommodations for those with disabilities, the comparative punching power of the Cornhusker State, and of course Bo Nickal.

 
LiQuiD42 said:
Looking forward to the Dober and McCann fights but most of all, talking with you lot during the PBP Thread.
Click to expand...
Yeah I love the PbP thread.

By the way, here's the two matchups that feature undefeated fighters. On the main card: Aliaskhab Khizriev 14-0-0 vs. Makhmud Muradov 26-8-0. And on the prelims: Azat Maksum 17-0-0 vs. Charles Johnson 13-6-0
 
Pretty weak card sadly, I'm still feeling a bit deprived cause a certain KAPE ruined the first card of the year. Once we get to 297 it's undeniably stacked, but a week off followed by two weak cards is rough

Dolidze main event is good though, I'm picking him to win
 
Third fighter in a row from Extreme Couture fought by Imavov: Strickland, Curtis, Dolidze
He also fought Shahbazian 2 or 3 years ago
It's also his first camp with his own team, like boxers do
 
