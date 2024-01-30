Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov Sat. Feb. 3 prelims 4pm et main 7pm et, ESPN+

PurpleStorm
The UFC returns Saturday with a big fight at Middleweight: Roman Dolidze 12-2-0 vs. Nassourdine Imavov 12-4-0. Elsewhere there's many entertaining fights, two featuring undefeated fighters. Considering it's that weird week without football and it's free on ESPN+ let's get hyped. Share your thoughts, previews and breakdowns. Any Super Bowl predictions?
Saturday you're welcome to join the play by play discussion hosted by 2023 Moderator of the Year @Jackonfire. Check out the front page of Sherdog for lots more on UFC Fight Night 235 and all of MMA. Thanks everyone. Enjoy the pre-fight discussion!
FEB 3, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
Main Card ESPN+ 7 PM ET
Prelims ESPN+ 4 PM ET
Main Card 7pm et ESPN+
Middleweight - Main Event: Roman Dolidze 12-2-0 vs. Nassourdine Imavov 12-4-0
Renato Moicano 17-5-1 vs. Drew Dober 27-12-0
Randy Brown 17-5-0 vs. Muslim Salikhov 19-4-0
Viviane Araujo 12-5-0 vs. Natalia Silva 16-5-1
Aliaskhab Khizriev 14-0-0 vs. Makhmud Muradov 26-8-0
Gilbert Urbina 7-3-0 vs. Charles Radtke 8-3-0
Prelims 4pm et ESPN+
Molly McCann 13-6-0 vs. Diana Belbita 15-8-0
Azat Maksum 17-0-0 vs. Charles Johnson 13-6-0
Themba Gorimbo 11-4-0 vs. Pete Rodriguez 5-1-0
JeongYeong Lee 10-1-0 vs, Blake Bilder 8-1-1
Luana Carolina 9-4-0 vs. Julija Stoliarenko 11-8-2
Landon Quiñones 7-2-1 vs. Marquel Mederos 8-1-0
Thomas Petersen 8-1-0 vs. Jamal Pogues 10-4-0
Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 235 "Dolidze vs. Imavov," with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Side conversations include musical theater, accessibility accommodations for those with disabilities, the comparative punching power of the Cornhusker State, and of course Bo Nickal.
Shillan and Duffy: UFC Fight Night 235 Preview
Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 235 "Dolidze vs. Imavov," with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Side conversations include musical theater, accessibility accommodations for those with disabilities, the comparative punching power of the Cornhusker State, and of course Bo Nickal.