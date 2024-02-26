Pre-fight Discussion UFC FN Rozenstruick v. Gaziev, Sat. 3/2, Prelims 1:30 PM ET, Main card 4:00 PM ESPN+

PurpleStorm
This Saturday the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev. Featuring a heavyweight bout that seems lackluster for a main event. Maybe we'll be pleasantly surprised. That doesn't overshadow there's cool bouts throughout the card, including fighters whose names end with a V.
Note the early start time: 1:30 PM ET!
Oh look - they rescheduled Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios. It was supposed to take place in Mexico City but Rosas withdrew that day. Looking forward to this fight.
What fights are you anticipating? Share your thoughts, previews, predictions. Please keep it civil.
Be sure to check here throughout the week for more content.
Enjoy!
Saturday 03.02.2024 at 01:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 10
UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Main Card ESPN+2:00 PM
Prelims ESPN+11:30 AM
Main Card
Heavyweight - Main Event
J. Rozenstruik 13-5-0 vs. S. Gaziev 12-0-0
V. Petrino 10-0-0 vs. T. Pedro 10-4-0
A. Perez 24-7-0 Vs. M. Mokaev 11-0-0
E. Anders 15-8-0 Vs. J. Pickett 13-10-0
U. Nurmagomedov 16-0-0 vs. B. Almakhan 17-1-0
M. Schnell 16-7-0 Vs. S. Erceg 11-1-0
R. Rosas Jr. 8-1-0 Vs. R. Turcios 13-3-0
Prelims
J. Alvarez 20-3-0 vs. L. Klein 20-4-1
A. Zahabi 10-2-0 vs. J. Basharat 14-0-0
C. Duncan 9-1-0 Vs. C. Ribeiro 11-4-0
V. Oliveira 19-3-0 vs. Y. Ghemmouri 12-2-0
A. Al-Selwady 15-3-0 vs. L. Radzhabov 17-5-1
The best in the biz are back for a preview.
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN FEB 26, 2024COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 238, with detailed predictions and picks for all 11 fights. This one is pretty lean and mean, just like the card itself, but among the side conversations, Keith decided to go after the world's No. 1 sport really hard. It is a mystery.
0:00 Intro: The insecurity of the big guy
8:10 Loik Radzhabov (17-5-1) vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-3)
17:15 Vinicius de Oliveira (19-3) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (12-2)
26:53 Christian Leroy Duncan (9-1) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (11-4)
35:11 Aiemann Zahabi (10-2) vs. Javid Basharat (14-0, 1 NC)
47:45 Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) vs. Ricky Turcios (12-3)
1:06:58 Matt Schnell (16-7, 1 NC) vs. Steve Erceg (11-1)
1:16:08 Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (14-1)
1:26:17 Eryk Anders (15-8, 1 NC) vs. Jamie Pickett (13-10)
1:40:04 Alex Perez (24-7) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (11-0, 1 NC)
1:51:13 Vitor Petrino (10-0) vs. Tyson Pedro (10-4)
1:57:55 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5) vs. Shamil Gaziev (12-0)
2:07:28 A quick rundown of all the picks
