PBP UFC Fight Night 238: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 3/2 at 1:30pm ET

Saturday 03.02.2024 at 01:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 11
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, and Jon Anik

NwThyFh.jpg



Main Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
HW: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5) vs. Shamil Gaziev (12-0)
205: Vitor Petrino (10-0) vs. Tyson Pedro (10-4)
125: Alex Perez (24-7) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (11-0, 1NC)
135: Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (17-1)
125: Matt Schnell (16-7, 1NC) vs. Steve Erceg (11-1)


Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT)
185: Eryk Anders (15-8, 1NC) vs. Jamie Pickett (13-10)
135: Vinicius Oliveira (19-3) vs. Benardo Sopaj (11-2)
135: Aiemann Zahabi (10-2) vs. Javid Basharat (14-0, 1NC)
185: Christian Leroy Duncan (9-1) vs. Cláudio Ribeiro (11-4)
155: Ľudovít Klein (20-4-1) vs. AJ Cunningham (11-3)
155: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-3) vs. Loik Radzhabov (17-5-1)


UFC Fight Night 238 Weigh-in Results:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257) vs. Shamil Gaziev (261)
Vitor Petrino (205.5) vs. Tyson Pedro (205.5)
Alex Perez (125.5) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)
Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (136)
Matt Schnell (126) vs. Steve Erceg (126)
Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)
Ludovit Klein (156) vs. A.J. Cunningham (155.5)
Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs. Javid Basharat (136)
Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)
Vinicius de Oliveira (135.5) vs. Bernardo Sopai (135.5)
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (156) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5)



How to Watch UFC Fight Night 238

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC Fight Night 238

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s fourth UFC Apex show of 2024 harbors the potential of serving as a launchpad for progress for several top prospects and rising talents in various divisions.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


UFC Fight Night 238 ‘Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC Fight Night 238 ‘Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its home base this weekend with UFC Fight Night 238 “Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev,” before gearing up for the dynamic flurry set to unfold with their visit to the Kaseya Center in Miami for UFC 299.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



Betting Odds
3193.png




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card


Sherdog YouTube


iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
o1w0QpM.gif


106064-3950605.png


sg0Fv28.gif



This feels like one of them Bellator cards where everyone is mismatched. Hope it ends up being a good card. Much love to the vfam.
 
I'm sorry, but tonight my heart belongs to JDS and Krazy Horse at Gamebred. :confused:

But I will drop in for Mokaev, Umar and Basharat. :p

wait, why am I watching the other event when it has two fighters I like and this one has three :eek:
 
Kryptt said:
Isn't Gamebred like 8pm est. This should be long over.

<Neil01>
Click to expand...

WTF? This event starts in an hour? When I saw it was at the Apex, I assumed it was in the evening.

I guess I'm just not going to be productive at all day. I better grab some food so I can prepare for a long day of watching MMA and shitposting online
 
