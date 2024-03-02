Jackonfire
BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 14, 2009
- Messages
- 65,921
- Reaction score
- 80,945
Saturday 03.02.2024 at 01:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 11
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, and Jon Anik
Main Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
HW: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5) vs. Shamil Gaziev (12-0)
205: Vitor Petrino (10-0) vs. Tyson Pedro (10-4)
125: Alex Perez (24-7) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (11-0, 1NC)
135: Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (17-1)
125: Matt Schnell (16-7, 1NC) vs. Steve Erceg (11-1)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT)
185: Eryk Anders (15-8, 1NC) vs. Jamie Pickett (13-10)
135: Vinicius Oliveira (19-3) vs. Benardo Sopaj (11-2)
135: Aiemann Zahabi (10-2) vs. Javid Basharat (14-0, 1NC)
185: Christian Leroy Duncan (9-1) vs. Cláudio Ribeiro (11-4)
155: Ľudovít Klein (20-4-1) vs. AJ Cunningham (11-3)
155: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-3) vs. Loik Radzhabov (17-5-1)
Vitor Petrino (205.5) vs. Tyson Pedro (205.5)
Alex Perez (125.5) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)
Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (136)
Matt Schnell (126) vs. Steve Erceg (126)
Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)
Ludovit Klein (156) vs. A.J. Cunningham (155.5)
Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs. Javid Basharat (136)
Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)
Vinicius de Oliveira (135.5) vs. Bernardo Sopai (135.5)
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (156) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5)
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Sherdog YouTube
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 11
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, and Jon Anik
Main Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
HW: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5) vs. Shamil Gaziev (12-0)
205: Vitor Petrino (10-0) vs. Tyson Pedro (10-4)
125: Alex Perez (24-7) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (11-0, 1NC)
135: Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (17-1)
125: Matt Schnell (16-7, 1NC) vs. Steve Erceg (11-1)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT)
185: Eryk Anders (15-8, 1NC) vs. Jamie Pickett (13-10)
135: Vinicius Oliveira (19-3) vs. Benardo Sopaj (11-2)
135: Aiemann Zahabi (10-2) vs. Javid Basharat (14-0, 1NC)
185: Christian Leroy Duncan (9-1) vs. Cláudio Ribeiro (11-4)
155: Ľudovít Klein (20-4-1) vs. AJ Cunningham (11-3)
155: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-3) vs. Loik Radzhabov (17-5-1)
UFC Fight Night 238 Weigh-in Results:Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257) vs. Shamil Gaziev (261)
Vitor Petrino (205.5) vs. Tyson Pedro (205.5)
Alex Perez (125.5) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)
Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (136)
Matt Schnell (126) vs. Steve Erceg (126)
Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)
Ludovit Klein (156) vs. A.J. Cunningham (155.5)
Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs. Javid Basharat (136)
Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)
Vinicius de Oliveira (135.5) vs. Bernardo Sopai (135.5)
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (156) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5)
How to Watch UFC Fight Night 238
How to Watch UFC Fight Night 238
The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s fourth UFC Apex show of 2024 harbors the potential of serving as a launchpad for progress for several top prospects and rising talents in various divisions.
www.sherdog.com
UFC Fight Night 238 ‘Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC Fight Night 238 ‘Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its home base this weekend with UFC Fight Night 238 “Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev,” before gearing up for the dynamic flurry set to unfold with their visit to the Kaseya Center in Miami for UFC 299.
www.sherdog.com
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Sherdog YouTube