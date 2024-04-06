PBP UFC Fight Night 240 - Allen vs. Curtis 2 Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 4/6 at 3pm ET

Saturday 04.06.2024 at 3:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Paul Felder, Michael Bisping, and John Gooden

LRigW9i.jpg



Main card (ESPN+ 6pm ET/3pm PT)
185: Brendan Allen (23-5) vs. Chris Curtis (31-10, 1NC)
145: Alexander Hernandez (14-7) vs. Damon Jackson (22-6-1.1NC)
145: Morgan Charrière (19-1-1) vs. Jose Mariscal (15-6-1)
155: Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5) vs. Christos Giagos (20-11)
155: Trevor Peek (9-1, 1NC) vs. Charlie Campbell (8-2)


Preliminary card (ESPN+ 3pm ET/12pm PT)
170: Court McGee (22-12) vs. Alex Morono (23-9, 1NC)
HW: Valter Walker (11-0) vs. Lucasz Brzeski (8-4-1, 1NC)
W135: Norma Dumont (10-2) vs. Germaine de Randamie (10-4)
135: Pedro Falcão (16-3) vs. Victor Hugo (24-4)
135: Dan Argueta (9-1, 2NC) vs. Jean Matsumoto (14-0)
185: Dylan Budka (7-2) vs. César Almeida (4-0)
W135: Nora Cornolle (7-1) vs. Melissa Dixon (6-0)



UFC Fight Night 240 Weigh-in Results:

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)
Alexander Hernandez (150)* vs. Damon Jackson (146)
Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.5)
Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)
Lukasz Brzeski (236) vs. Valter Walker (264)
Charlie Campbell (155) vs. Trevor Peek(155.5)
Court McGee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono(171)
Germainede Randamie (135) vs. Norma Dumont (136)
Pedro Falcao (136) vs. VictorHugo Silva (135.5)
Cynthia Calvillo (119)** vs. Piera Rodriguez (116)
Dan Argueta (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)
Cesar Almeida (185.5) vs. Dylan Budka(185.5)
Nora Cornolle (138.5)*** vs. Melissa Mullins (138)****

* Hernandez missed weight by four pounds and has been fined a percentage of his purse.
** Calvillo missed weight by three pounds and the fight has bee ncanceled.
*** Cornolle missed weight by 2.5 pounds and has been fined a percentage of her purse.
**** Mullins missed weight by two pounds and has been fined a percentage of her purse.



How to Watch UFC Fight Night 240

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its home base before the monumental UFC 300 event with UFC Fight Night 240. The bill will go down at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas on April 6.
UFC Fight Night 240 ‘Allen vs. Curtis’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

UFC Fight Night 240 ‘Allen vs. Curtis’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its home base of the Apex in Las Vegas this weekend with a packed slate headlined by an electric middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.
Betting Odds
3230.png




Sherdog YouTube


iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
sg0Fv28.gif


X4ZsNMd.gif
 
i love mma more than anyone on this forum, but i am just not all that hyped for this card

jean matsumoto looked amazing on dwcs. hopefully he delivers.

walker is a giant question market. could be a gigantic flop or the start of a big run.

big bets on bahamondez -3.5 and allen -3.5
 
Man, I recognize three names on this card. Brandon Allen and Chris Curtis because I always confuse them with other fighters and Court McGee because he reminds me of Gan McGee.
 
