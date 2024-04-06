Jackonfire
Saturday 04.06.2024 at 3:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Paul Felder, Michael Bisping, and John Gooden
Main card (ESPN+ 6pm ET/3pm PT)
185: Brendan Allen (23-5) vs. Chris Curtis (31-10, 1NC)
145: Alexander Hernandez (14-7) vs. Damon Jackson (22-6-1.1NC)
145: Morgan Charrière (19-1-1) vs. Jose Mariscal (15-6-1)
155: Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5) vs. Christos Giagos (20-11)
155: Trevor Peek (9-1, 1NC) vs. Charlie Campbell (8-2)
Preliminary card (ESPN+ 3pm ET/12pm PT)
170: Court McGee (22-12) vs. Alex Morono (23-9, 1NC)
HW: Valter Walker (11-0) vs. Lucasz Brzeski (8-4-1, 1NC)
W135: Norma Dumont (10-2) vs. Germaine de Randamie (10-4)
135: Pedro Falcão (16-3) vs. Victor Hugo (24-4)
135: Dan Argueta (9-1, 2NC) vs. Jean Matsumoto (14-0)
185: Dylan Budka (7-2) vs. César Almeida (4-0)
W135: Nora Cornolle (7-1) vs. Melissa Dixon (6-0)
Alexander Hernandez (150)* vs. Damon Jackson (146)
Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.5)
Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)
Lukasz Brzeski (236) vs. Valter Walker (264)
Charlie Campbell (155) vs. Trevor Peek(155.5)
Court McGee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono(171)
Germainede Randamie (135) vs. Norma Dumont (136)
Pedro Falcao (136) vs. VictorHugo Silva (135.5)
Cynthia Calvillo (119)** vs. Piera Rodriguez (116)
Dan Argueta (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)
Cesar Almeida (185.5) vs. Dylan Budka(185.5)
Nora Cornolle (138.5)*** vs. Melissa Mullins (138)****
* Hernandez missed weight by four pounds and has been fined a percentage of his purse.
** Calvillo missed weight by three pounds and the fight has bee ncanceled.
*** Cornolle missed weight by 2.5 pounds and has been fined a percentage of her purse.
**** Mullins missed weight by two pounds and has been fined a percentage of her purse.
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Sherdog YouTube
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its home base before the monumental UFC 300 event with UFC Fight Night 240. The bill will go down at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas on April 6.
www.sherdog.com
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its home base of the Apex in Las Vegas this weekend with a packed slate headlined by an electric middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.
www.sherdog.com
