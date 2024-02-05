UFC FN Pre-fight Discussion Hermansson vs. Pyfer Sat. Feb. 10 Prelims 4pm ET, Main 7pm ET, ESPN+

Here's the pre-fight discussion for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer. Prelims start at 4 PM ET, Main Card at 7 PM ET. It's another free card on ESPN+.

Which fights particularly interest you? Want to share any breakdowns, predictions on fighters to watch or what you think are good matchups? Please keep the conversation civil. The floor is yours. Enjoy the pre-fight discussion!


UFC Fight Night


Saturday 02.10.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14

Daniel Marcos (15-0) vs. Qileng Aori (25-11)
Fernie Garcia (10-4) vs. Hyder Amil (8-0)
Zac Pauga (6-2) vs. Bogdan Guskov (14-3)
Max Griffin (19-10) vs. Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1)
Devin Clark (14-8) vs. Marcin Prachnio (16-7)
Konklak Suphisara (8-3) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-3-1)
Damir Hadzovic (14-7) vs. Bolaji Oki (8-1)
Trevin Giles (16-5) vs. Carlos Prates (17-6)
Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-2)
Michael Johnson (21-19) vs. Darrius Flowers (12-6-1)
Brad Tavares (20-8) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (14-5)
Robert Bryczek (17-5) vs. Ihor Potieria (19-5)
Dan Ige (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (23-10, 1 NC)
Jack Hermansson (23-8) vs. Joe Pyfer (12-2)

Shillan and Duffy: UFC Fight Night 236 Preview​

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN FEB 5, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 236, with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. Along the way, Ben explains to his Rhode Island-born-and-bred co-host just how big Texas is. Other side topics of conversation include well-traveled veteran Travis Wiuff, ancient seasons of "The Ultimate Fighter," and of course Bo Nickal.

 
IDGETKTFO said:
LOL this main event fighter doesnt even have a sherdog link.
Click to expand...
He does. My bad because I first tried searching "Joe Pyfer" and didn't see it. Alas, I searched his last name and found it.
On using Fightfinder here.. At the top of your screen, click on Features. A menu will drop down. Choose Fightfinder by clicking on it. Type in the name of the fighter you want to see. In some cases just type in first or last name and it should find it for you. In this case type in just his last name because he goes by Joseph on Fightfinder. Thanks for bringing this up @IDGETKTFO!

Joseph

Joseph Pyfer breaking news and and highlights for UFC Fight Night 236 fight vs. Joseph Pyfer, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Middleweight fighter from United States.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
Your welcome. But full disclusure i was just making fun of UFC cards. It would have been funny if a main event fighter didn't even have a wiki page, lol.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
was'nt that paint salesman a main event against Salty Sean Omalley? Wonder if he had a wiki at the time.
Click to expand...
Good question. There have been many relative unknowns & I don't know if they all had wiki pages. That makes me wonder, can you have a wiki page and then fade into such obscurity that it's removed?
 
I didn't even bother checking. I just assumed if he didn't at the time, he probably has one now. If not, then he probably never had one. lol
 


For over two decades, Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White has held the reins of the promotion, weathering the initial tempests and scrutiny of primetime audience and sculpting an empire of combat sports. Over the year, the UFC boss has witnessed the rise and fall of warriors, the clash of titans, and the birth of legends.



www.sherdog.com

5 Things You Might Not Know about Joseph Pyfer

As he prepares to take on Jack Hermansson in the headliner of UFC Vegas 86, here are some details from the background of the man they call Bodybagz.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
Securing approval from a combat sports tycoon such as White is a seldom-achieved milestone, yet Joseph Pyfer is anything but an average fighter. Pyfer's journey to the UFC stage is a narrative pulsating with determination. White recognized Pyfer's potential early on and endorsed the American during his appearance on his eponymous Contender Series. The stage was set, and Pyfer answered destiny's call.

A setback turned footnote as Pyfer rose from a defeat via injury in his first Contender Series appearance in August 2020 to secure a resounding victory on his second try in July 2022. White, an admirer of tenacity, not only applauded but handed Pyfer the golden ticket—an elusive UFC contract. Overflowing with appreciation, Pyfer disclosed that along with the contract he had also received a lifeline for a year's rent—White's kindness standing guard over his protege. As "Bodybagz" prepares to face ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 236, we explore 5 things you might not know about him, peeling back the layers that define the man beyond the gloves.


1. An Unsentimental Philly Fighter​


Pyfer contradicts the typical sentimentality associated with discussions about his hometown of Philadelphia. While his love for the city runs deep, Pyfer dismisses the conventional image of a "Philly fighter," boldly stating that toughness isn't merely a product of geographical origins. His distinctive viewpoint is forged by a life shaped by adversity, including battles with suicide and depression—making him resilient in ways that transcend the boundaries of the ring.

2. Life in the Fast Lane​


Forged in the school of hard knocks, the curtains rose on Pyfer's journey in the UFC, and life in the fast lane undeniably brought changes. Reacting to the change in his life with a touch of humor, Pyfer casually remarked, “Besides the money that I have in my bank account, not too much." Despite newfound recognition and a burgeoning social media presence, Pyfer remains firmly grounded. His day-to-day routine and unwavering dedication to training have weathered the storm of fame. Acquiring a UFC contract was just one checkpoint; now, the spotlight is on staying and succeeding in the fiercely competitive arena.

3. Singular Focus​


For Pyfer, reaching the UFC has been his lifelong commitment, and he proudly states, "I have no Plan B." His determination and hunger stem from a deep-seated desire to test his limits. Convinced that his skills surpass those of his competition, Pyfer rejects complacency. He sees himself not as a mere participant but as a relentless contender eager to push boundaries and discover just how far he can ascend on the grand stage of the UFC.

4. Reluctant Role Model​


While he earns admiration as a potential role model, Pyfer hesitates to embrace such labels. His refusal stems not from humility but from a genuine desire to avoid becoming a poster child for sympathy. Rather than seeking the spotlight of a role model, Pyfer shares his journey to spark inspiration in those fueled by a burning passion. In his words, "I don't want to be a role model, I just want to be an inspiration for people that are hungry.” Pyfer is not a typical fighter burdened by the role model mantle but an unconventional inspiration for those navigating their unique paths in the tumultuous world of mixed martial arts.

5. Pre-Fight Chronicles​


Before embracing the unforgiving Octagon, Pyfer worked at a variety of everyman occupations, including balancing roles at Verizon Wireless and Philly-area car dealership chain Piazza Honda.
 
This card should be pretty good, I've been watching Pyfer for a little while and now I'm excited to see how he does against ranked competition. Plus, Ige vs Fili and Taveres vs Rodrigues have chances to be good fights. We also got a few fights where I think that some cans are being sent to the crushers, so we'll likely get quite a few finishes.
 


The small town of Uddevalla, Sweden, known for its cultural heritage and natural richness, proudly claims Jack Hermansson as its own. A skilled fighter, he remains a perennial contender in the middleweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Growing up alongside six siblings, Hermansson’s early years hinted at the perseverance that would define his successful career in the fighting arena.

At the age of 9, Hermansson began training in Greco-Roman wrestling and later expanded his combat skills to include muay thai and other disciplines. In 2008, he transitioned to mixed martial arts.




Fast forward to the present, and Hermansson stands as a formidable figure in the middleweight division of the UFC. He owns 23 victories—11 by knockout, six by submission and six by decision—and has etched his name in the annals of Cage Warriors Fighting Championship and Warrior Fight Series as a former middleweight titleholder.

“The Joker” currently claims the No. 11 spot in the UFC middleweight rankings. As he prepares for latest clash, Hermansson stands opposite Joseph Pyfer in the UFC Fight Night 236 main event on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Prior to this battle between two formidable contenders, let us examine five of the many moments that have intricately molded Hermansson’s journey:

1. Gold Rush​


The defining moment that first cast Hermansson into the spotlight unfolded on a crisp London evening at Cage Warriors 69. “The Joker” stepped inside the cage to face Norman Paraisy for the vacant CWFC middleweight championship on Jun. 7, 2014. Patient in the opening moments, he unleashed calculated flurries, prompting Paraisy’s unsuccessful takedown attempts. Bloodied but undeterred, Hermansson dominated with precision, dropping Paraisy and delivering a ground-and-pound assault in the opening frame of the clash. As the rounds progressed, Hermansson’s controlled chaos intensified. Paraisy, resilient but compromised, survived a rear-naked choke attempt and a relentless onslaught. In the fourth round, Hermansson’s pressure continued, culminating in a takedown, mount and a barrage of elbows. The climax saw Hermansson secure the rear-naked choke, forcing Paraisy's tap and clinching the championship.

2. Master Class​


The next defining chapter in Hermansson’s journey unfolded on Aug. 1, 2015 at the iconic York Hall in London. Facing off against Karlos Vemola at Warriors Fight Series Hermansson etched another defining moment into his legacy. In a mere 2:08 of the first round, Hermansson showcased his versatility and submission prowess by executing a flawless armbar from the bottom. This tactical masterpiece earned him the prestigious title of the Warrior Fight Series middleweight champion.

3. Nerves of Steel​


Stepping onto the grand stage of the UFC for the first time, Hermansson faced a formidable test against Scott Askham at UFC Fight Night 93 on Sept. 3, 2016, in Hamburg, Germany. In a brutal three-round clash, Hermansson’s debut showcased his ability to grin and bear against top competition in the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization. While the first round hinted at an extended feeling-out process, Hermansson shifted the narrative in the second with a relentless assault. Sharp punching combos backed Askham against the cage, setting a pace that intensified as the fight progressed. Despite Hermansson’s heavy right hands, Askham displayed resilience, even threatening with a late heel hook. As the final round unfolded, Askham aimed to exploit the submission game, but Hermansson’s defense proved formidable. Returning to the feet, Hermansson continued his quest for a knockout, but Askham’s durability denied him that satisfaction. The unanimous decision victory, with scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28, marked Hermansson’s triumphant UFC debut.

4. Fortune Favors the Bold​


In a career-defining clash at UFC Fight Night 150 on April. 27, 2019, Hermansson faced the revered Ronaldo Souza in Sunrise, Florida. Hermansson’s audacious decision to step in as a replacement just four weeks after an impressive victory over David Branch underscored his determination to break into the elite ranks of the middleweight division. Facing the former Strikeforce champion, Hermansson unleashed a striking clinic that left an indelible mark on his career. Dominating the main event slot, he secured a one-sided unanimous decision over Souza, with the judges’ scorecards reading 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47. Not only did “The Joker” amass nearly seven minutes of control time, but his 256 total strikes landed marked the fourth-highest tally ever recorded in a middleweight fight. Fortune indeed favored the bold that night, as Hermansson’s triumph over a respected competitor propelled him into the upper echelons of the division.

5. Heel Turn​


Hermansson faced off against Gastelum in a pivotal middleweight co-main event clash at UFC Fight Night 172 on July. 18, 2020. Hermansson aimed to rebound after a loss and solidify his contender status against then No. 7-ranked Gastelum. As the bout commenced at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Gastelum pressed forward, initiating the action. Hermansson responded with precise leg kicks, setting the stage for a sudden turn of events. Dodging a left hand, Hermansson sought to take the fight to the ground. In a swift exchange, Gastelum reversed the position, gaining top control. However, the tables quickly turned as Hermansson capitalized on the ground. In a mere 78 seconds, Hermansson displayed his grappling prowess by isolating Gastelum’s leg and swiftly executing a heel hook. The quick submission left Gastelum with no choice but to tap out, marking a decisive victory for Hermansson.

www.sherdog.com

5 Defining Moments: Jack Hermansson

“The Joker” will collide with former Ring of Combat champion Joseph Pyfer in the UFC Fight Night 236 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
