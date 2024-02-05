UFC FN Pre-fight Discussion Hermansson vs. Pyfer Sat. Feb. 10 Prelims 4pm ET, Main 7pm ET, ESPN+

PurpleStorm
Here's the pre-fight discussion for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer. Prelims start at 4 PM ET, Main Card at 7 PM ET. It's another free card on ESPN+.
Which fights particularly interest you? Want to share any breakdowns, predictions on fighters to watch or what you think are good matchups? Please keep the conversation civil. The floor is yours. Enjoy the pre-fight discussion!
Saturday 02.10.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14
Daniel Marcos (15-0) vs. Qileng Aori (25-11)
Fernie Garcia (10-4) vs. Hyder Amil (8-0)
Zac Pauga (6-2) vs. Bogdan Guskov (14-3)
Max Griffin (19-10) vs. Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1)
Devin Clark (14-8) vs. Marcin Prachnio (16-7)
Konklak Suphisara (8-3) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-3-1)
Damir Hadzovic (14-7) vs. Bolaji Oki (8-1)
Trevin Giles (16-5) vs. Carlos Prates (17-6)
Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-2)
Michael Johnson (21-19) vs. Darrius Flowers (12-6-1)
Brad Tavares (20-8) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (14-5)
Robert Bryczek (17-5) vs. Ihor Potieria (19-5)
Dan Ige (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (23-10, 1 NC)
Jack Hermansson (23-8) vs. Joe Pyfer (12-2)
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN FEB 5, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 236, with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. Along the way, Ben explains to his Rhode Island-born-and-bred co-host just how big Texas is. Other side topics of conversation include well-traveled veteran Travis Wiuff, ancient seasons of "The Ultimate Fighter," and of course Bo Nickal.
Which fights particularly interest you? Want to share any breakdowns, predictions on fighters to watch or what you think are good matchups? Please keep the conversation civil. The floor is yours. Enjoy the pre-fight discussion!
Shillan and Duffy: UFC Fight Night 236 Preview
Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 236, with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. Along the way, Ben explains to his Rhode Island-born-and-bred co-host just how big Texas is. Other side topics of conversation include well-traveled veteran Travis Wiuff, ancient seasons of "The Ultimate Fighter," and of course Bo Nickal.