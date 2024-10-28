Poirier on the idea of fighting Topuria: I want him.

This would be a banger, I will have to take Ilia here because he is younger, less fight mileage, excellent boxing fundamentals (for an MMA fighter) in addition to power, PLUS he is going to wrestle Dustin to get him to start thinking about the TD, then when Dustin's arms start going lower and lower, bang, Ilia is going to catch him.



If a grappler like Islam can box with you successfully, then Ilia will have a ton of success. HOWEVER, Dustin is always game so he could surprise us and give us another all-time performance.