Poirier on the idea of fighting Topuria: I want him.

Alright guys im up here somewhere in the north of Thailand.

Not much to say beside -- Do y'all think Topuria can actually do damage at 155?

Poirier vs Topuria? A fight that makes absolutely no sense?

I'M IN. Y'ALL?
 
lol Poirier a wild MF

It’d feel a lot like the fight on the weekend, intense, scary

Sidenote: You near Chiang Mai?

I have an Uncle in law from up near there - beautiful.
 
Back in the day my mom use to travel to Chiang Mai to buy textiles, silk garments and silver jewellery from the locals, to bring back and sell here
 
Illa's hands are miles better than dustins and i'd bet dollars to donuts his grappling is too. dustin would only have a size advantage. i think he gets clattered.
 
This would be a banger, I will have to take Ilia here because he is younger, less fight mileage, excellent boxing fundamentals (for an MMA fighter) in addition to power, PLUS he is going to wrestle Dustin to get him to start thinking about the TD, then when Dustin's arms start going lower and lower, bang, Ilia is going to catch him.

If a grappler like Islam can box with you successfully, then Ilia will have a ton of success. HOWEVER, Dustin is always game so he could surprise us and give us another all-time performance.
 
