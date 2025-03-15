Topuria vs Nate Diaz

Goat Poster
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2016
- Messages
- 625
- Reaction score
- 1,123
Could this be why we won't believe it? It would probably need to be at 165/170 but it actually kind of makes sense.
Diaz will keep being Diaz, win or lose and Topuria probably becomes the 2nd biggest star in the sport with a win. Seems a smart business move...
Am I wrong to think this will be bigger than a Oliveira/Poirier fight? It would make all the sense for the UFC to do this. Give Topuria an easier and bigger fight and even if he loses you setup a fight against McGregor perfectly, you give Diaz a shot at the BMF and then you finally get the Diaz Conor trilogy. What's the downside?
Diaz will keep being Diaz, win or lose and Topuria probably becomes the 2nd biggest star in the sport with a win. Seems a smart business move...
Am I wrong to think this will be bigger than a Oliveira/Poirier fight? It would make all the sense for the UFC to do this. Give Topuria an easier and bigger fight and even if he loses you setup a fight against McGregor perfectly, you give Diaz a shot at the BMF and then you finally get the Diaz Conor trilogy. What's the downside?