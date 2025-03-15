  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Topuria vs Nate Diaz

Could this be why we won't believe it? It would probably need to be at 165/170 but it actually kind of makes sense.

Diaz will keep being Diaz, win or lose and Topuria probably becomes the 2nd biggest star in the sport with a win. Seems a smart business move...

Am I wrong to think this will be bigger than a Oliveira/Poirier fight? It would make all the sense for the UFC to do this. Give Topuria an easier and bigger fight and even if he loses you setup a fight against McGregor perfectly, you give Diaz a shot at the BMF and then you finally get the Diaz Conor trilogy. What's the downside?
 
Nate's destiny to stop riding hot 145'er champs coming to 155
200w.gif
 
Yes, I agree with allowing another old UFC great to be mercilessly beaten down because the UFC can't promote otherwise
 
Topuria get Stockton slapped then curls in a ball an taps in fear
 
W

