The Topuria Situation

I was reading some other thread just now where a dude commented about how the Lightweight division is full of strikers that are pretty old (around 34). Poirier, Gaethje, Hooker, Holloway, Oliveira and Chandler all seem to be in the tail end of their career while still sporting a top 10 rank.And then I realized: Topuria leaving the FW belt and division is genius.He’s just turned 28 and has years and years left in him. He has an undefeated legacy at FW in which he decapitated two FW GOAT contenders. Now, he’s finding himself in a division where almost all the ranked top 10 are playing musical chairs. There are also a lot of very favourable style matchups.Sure, he’ll bet high and say he’s only interested in fighting the champion Makhachev. But even if he doesn’t get it, there is no problem. He can just fight anyone with a rank and it will be a good match; LW is flooded with strikers that have name value.If Topuria is truly as good as he says he is he can rack up a lot of aging fighters with big names. Guys like Poirier, Gaethje, Oliveira and even Hooker are still dangerous, but just about one or two fights removed from going on the old man losing skid that we’ve seen countless other greats fall onto.Both Islam and Tsarukyan, and problably Oliveira are going to give him big problems, but Topuria is fair game in every fight he’s going to get.Let’s see what the kid has.