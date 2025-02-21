Topuria is a G of the highest order.

MigitAs
He wins the 145 lb strap, ko’ing the long reigning champ and making it look easy; books the fight against Max next and starches him too.
Bets on himself. Vacates the belt.
Now he’s destined for a 155 title eliminator or title shot. I like the confidence from Topuria here. I think his power translates very well at 155. I don’t know if he has it in him to be any kind of triple champ, but I could see him winning one more belt.
Why say you Sherbros?
