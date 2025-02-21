  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Topuria is a G of the highest order.

He wins the 145 lb strap, ko’ing the long reigning champ and making it look easy; books the fight against Max next and starches him too.

Bets on himself. Vacates the belt.

Now he’s destined for a 155 title eliminator or title shot. I like the confidence from Topuria here. I think his power translates very well at 155. I don’t know if he has it in him to be any kind of triple champ, but I could see him winning one more belt.

Why say you Sherbros?
 
He’ll get beat off Islam and go back to 145 unless Belal loses the belt and Islam moves up.

I don’t even think the Islam fight will be competitive.
 
His back to back KO victories over Volk and Max are already like the two best back to back wins ever. Imagine if he goes out there and KOs Islam at 155.

How ridiculous would that be. KOing Volk, Max and Islam in a row. Sweet Jesus.
 
