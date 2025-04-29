Poirier Wanted Gaethje or Topuria for Retirement Fight - Surprised by Holloway Offer

In a recent interview Dustin said he wanted to close out the Gaethje trilogy for his retirement fight. They are 1-1 with a finish each. He also said he was open to fighting Topuria as his last fight, but it was never offered.

Dustin said he wasn’t quite sure why, but the UFC wanted him to fight Max.

"I was asking for Gaethje," Poirier told MMA Junkie. "I was asking Hunter (Campbell) and the UFC for Gaethje, because we're 1-1 and I want to close out that trilogy. For some reason they really wanted this fight, so I said, 'OK, that's cool because I respect the guy for my last fight.' I don't know what their thought process was for putting this together with me and Max, but I have a lot of respect for him, so it makes a lot of sense for me. I said legends only. Definitely fits that."

full article:
www.yahoo.com

Dustin Poirier had wish list for UFC retirement, Max Holloway trilogy was 'blindside'

Dustin Poirier admits UFC shunned his suggestions for Justin Gaethje or Ilia Topuria as his retirement fight opponent.
www.yahoo.com
 
Him vs Topuria would have been perfect. Fresh new face for Poirier against a former champ, and the perfect test/gatekeeper for Topuria at 155z

The fight also would have been fun as hell cause you know the 2 wouldn’t back down in the standup
 
We all agree on Gaethje. Oliveira would've made more sense, too.
Hell even Paddy would make more sense than Holloway. He brings the same money, too.
 
