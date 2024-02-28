



Lets be real here - All the talk of Trump VS Biden is cute but there's no way the Washington Establishment (Uni-Party) and Deep State are going to allow Biden in his obviously dementia-ridden state to be on the ballot in November. Its far too obvious he's only the President in name only, and his staff is running the Executive branch without Biden even able to comprehend what is going on.



They're not going to risk a second Trump term, in which they fear he'd discredit their significance and power.



So, poll is up, place your bets for when the announcement is made he's out, and someone else will be the Democrat nominee for 2024.



Went ahead and added 'Biden is on the ballot in November' for those who insist.



Edit - Unfortunately with the new forum update usernames aren't showing up under posts, so if you like post your choice and why for bragging rights if you're correct.

