Elections Place Your Bets - When does Biden drop out?

Pick the month the announcement is made Biden is out.

  • March

  • April

  • May

  • June

  • July

  • August - DNC Convention

  • September

  • October

  • Biden is on the ballot in November.

Lets be real here - All the talk of Trump VS Biden is cute but there's no way the Washington Establishment (Uni-Party) and Deep State are going to allow Biden in his obviously dementia-ridden state to be on the ballot in November. Its far too obvious he's only the President in name only, and his staff is running the Executive branch without Biden even able to comprehend what is going on.

They're not going to risk a second Trump term, in which they fear he'd discredit their significance and power.

So, poll is up, place your bets for when the announcement is made he's out, and someone else will be the Democrat nominee for 2024.

Went ahead and added 'Biden is on the ballot in November' for those who insist.

Obviously the choice for Biden to be switched out has already been made, and for whom is another thread.

It won't be in the later half of 2024 because it'd be too much of a challenge to legally get a new name on the ballot by November in all 50 states. It can't be too close to the convention because its supposed to be a campaign rally for whom the nominee is going to be.

I estimate its going to be in May or June, but I'm picking June. It'll be interesting to see what the process will be for the DNC to pick a nominee without primaries and probably only consulting their precious super delegates.
 
sleepy joe won't be going anywhere in this race. he's got cardio for days.

the big guy was put on this planet for three things, and for three things only. and that is to eat ice cream, take naps, and whoop trump's ass in the elections.

that is his sole purpose in life, and ain't nothing gonna stand in the way of dementia joe's afternoon naps, his insatiable appetite for ice cream cones, or his complete and utter annihilation of the twice-impeached, quadruple-indicted, election-losing fraudster, rapist, and sneaker salesman at the polls.

rs_634x1024-141010052306-634.Joe-Biden-JR-101014.jpg
 
I think he stays on the ballot. But if he beats Trump. We get president Kamala at some point 100% during his 2nd run.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
trump lost an election bigly to this guy lol. wasn't even close.
Yup, Trump lost.
Not saying he didn't.

And Biden was leading the polls over Trump throughout 2020 in the swing states.

Have you seen those swing state polls for 2024?

 
GearSolidMetal said:
Yup, Trump lost.
Not saying he didn't.

And Biden was leading the polls over Trump throughout 2020 in the swing states.

Have you seen those swing state polls for 2024?

havent looked at the polls nor will i ever care about any of them . every poll is skewed and biased in one way or another. if polls were always right, crooked hillary would have won.

democrats won all 6 of their state house seats in the election the other week if thats any kind of signs to go by.
 
