  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Pereira Says He Requested Matchup at UFC 313; Ankalaev Issues Warning

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
100,070
Reaction score
170,243
alex-pereira-jamahal-hill.gif

According to Alex Pereira, he got exactly what he asked for at UFC 313.


It was announced on Saturday that Pereira will defend his light heavyweight crown against Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 313 headliner on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While Pereira has been accused of avoiding the fight by his opponent, he claims that he requested to face the Dagestani light heavyweight.

“I did say that I wanted to take a break, but I started training again. I started feeling good. I started seeing my evolution,” Pereira told ESPN through a translator. “So I called my managers right away and I said, ‘I want to fight. I want to fight in March. I want to fight Ankalaev.’ I know he keeps saying that I’m a just an employee of the UFC, I fight whenever they want, but I asked for him. I told them when I want to fight.”

Ankalaev will enter the bout on a 13-bout unbeaten streak in UFC competition. The 32-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision triumph over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 last October. Though Ankalaev was viewed as the No. 1 contender before Pereira was booked against Khalil Rountree at UFC 307, “Poatan” doesn’t see the challenger anything special.

“He’s as dangerous as any other fighter I’ve fought,” Pereira said. “Looking at him, the way that he fights, he’s an ordinary guy. Of course he has his weapons, he has his dangers, but I’ve been training hard. I’ve evolved a lot, and I’m ready for him.”

Ankalaev, who has been eagerly awaiting his championship opportunity, issued a warning to Pereira via social media.

“You just [signed] your death certificate,” Ankalaev wrote. I’m gonna punish you for ducking me, and I’m gonna make you look like a guy [who works] in a tire shop, not [a] professional fighter.”

You just sign your death certificate I’m gonna punish you for ducking me and I’m gonna make you look like a guy work in a tire shop not professional Fighter

— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) January 20, 2025
Click to expand...


Pereira also came away impressed with former foe Jiri Prochazka, who scored a third-round TKO against Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. Though he has twice been finished by Pereira, Prochazka made it clear that he wants a trilogy against the Brazilian striker. Pereira is also open to that possibility, if the situation is right.

“I’m ready to fight anybody. It doesn’t matter who it is,” Pereira said. “Right now, it’s Ankalaev’s time. I’m going to fight Ankalaev. But after this fight, [if] everything’s doing good, we’re going to give Jiri an opportunity. That’s what he said that he wants, and he’s going to have it.”

Great performance Jiri, CHAMA #UFC311

— Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) January 19, 2025
Click to expand...




@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
"You just sign your death certificate I’m gonna punish you for ducking me and I’m gonna make you look like a guy work in a tire shop not professional Fighter"

bold statement. This kind of stuff really seems to motivate Poatan.

Anyways, glad they are fighting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leinster Rugby
News Poatan: Im not a duck and Ankalaev is ordinary
Replies
10
Views
254
Rorschachxx
Rorschachxx
Alpha_T83
Pereira could avoid Ankalaev by offering to fight him at UFC 307
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
4K
tritestill
tritestill
octagonation
Alex Pereira can beat Ankalaev stylistically and not a bad match for Poatan hence ducking him is unnecessary
Replies
14
Views
290
Hymen Crusher
Hymen Crusher
Black9
Rumored Alex Pereira Fighting in March?; Rogan Says Poatan using Ramadan return date to mess w/ Ankalaev
18 19 20
Replies
388
Views
8K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
GiganticMeat
Two thoughts on Ankalaev/Pereira
Replies
17
Views
938
UFConFOX
U

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,796
Messages
56,794,436
Members
175,414
Latest member
fries in the bag

Share this page

Back
Top