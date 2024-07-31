Pereira could avoid Ankalaev by offering to fight him at UFC 307

UFC 307 has no legitimate main event right now. Pereira has shown he can perform well on short notice, and no amount of time is going to help him overcome the grappling advantage Ankalaev has built up from decades of experience.

But Pereira could potentially avoid Anaklaev once and and for all. I know it's ducking, but I'd like to see Pereira strategically duck Ankalaev. He could do that by telling the UFC he'll fight @ UFC 307 and letting them offer the fight to Ankalaev. I'm honestly not sure if Ankalaev would or could accept that fight. He might have difficulty getting a travel visa on short notice, and the fight is at high elevation.

IF Ankalaev turned down the fight offer, the UFC could then give another opponent to Pereira, and potentially even use this as an excuse to decline Ankalaev future title shots. I know it's dirty, but I really dislike him I'll be honest.
 
307 isn't short notice lol that's not until October, Ankalaev would absolutely take the fight. Also he can fight in the US (just like his last fight) I don't think it would be a problem.
 
If Pereira can't beat Ank then that's his problem. Alex's grappling inexperience is on par with Ank's striking inexperience.
 
I’d rather see both guys have fair notice and full training camps.

Ankalaev is a deserving title challenger, the most threatening matchup on paper, and the best way for Pereira to legitimize his title reign.

Put your little girl feelings aside and enjoy a good fight.
 
If he didnt take it then honestly he doesn't deserve a title shot anymore.
 
Ank is the true boogeyman when so many fans are scared shook of the prospect Pereira facing him.
 
Ankalaev has got to accept whatever date or place UFC and Pereira give him , because you know it'll be his last chance. If he snoozes, he loses.
 
I agree that Alex has to make a legitimate offer to Ankalaev. If Ankalaev accepts then it's the fight you have to make.

I just have a bad feeling about Ankalaev as a champion. He strikes me as a guy that would complain about every opponent he has to fight, and only fight once a year in Abu Dhabi or Saudi Arabia.
 
Pereira has been with Glover Teixeira for quite some time and that man is not giving out belts like a Gracie whore mongerer.
 
Exactly! That's what I'm banking on that Ankalaev turns down the shot he's offered.

But he's the legitimate #1 contender. Pereira is gonna have to offer him as the next title challenger.
 
Brother I wish I had your confidence. I'm a huge Pereira fan and I despise Ankalaev. I just feel like Pereira will get taken down and held down. I really hope I'm wrong.
 
Ankalaev has shown fairly good striking. It certainly hasn't been a liability. I'd definitely say that he's a better striker than Alex is a grappler.
 
That's how I feel about it. I would be rooting for Pereira and think he would have a very good chance to win while also being able to answer some questions. If he can't, then eh, the better man won.
 
Another false narrative that has been pushed on sherdog. 4 of his last 5 fights have been in the US.
 
Ank is gonna lose a lot of mobility for takedowns early when his lead leg gets bludgeoned into pulp.

so , what's the point here ? to find the best way to avoid Ankalaev ?
 
Yes because we all know if you get your legs chopped up in one fight, it's bound to happen over and over again the rest of your career, no improvements or adjustments to be made. :eek:
 
Im a big fan of Poatan, but would hate to see him duck anyone and really look forward to this matchup.
 
