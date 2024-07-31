Pereira could avoid Ankalaev by offering to fight him at UFC 307

UFC 307 has no legitimate main event right now. Pereira has shown he can perform well on short notice, and no amount of time is going to help him overcome the grappling advantage Ankalaev has built up from decades of experience.



But Pereira could potentially avoid Anaklaev once and and for all. I know it's ducking, but I'd like to see Pereira strategically duck Ankalaev. He could do that by telling the UFC he'll fight @ UFC 307 and letting them offer the fight to Ankalaev. I'm honestly not sure if Ankalaev would or could accept that fight. He might have difficulty getting a travel visa on short notice, and the fight is at high elevation.



IF Ankalaev turned down the fight offer, the UFC could then give another opponent to Pereira, and potentially even use this as an excuse to decline Ankalaev future title shots. I know it's dirty, but I really dislike him I'll be honest.