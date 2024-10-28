The Fake Narrative About Ankalaev Being “Boring” Is Just to Protect Pereira!

Alright, Sherbums, it’s time we set the record straight on Magomed Ankalaev. This “boring” label is nothing more than a weak narrative invented by Poatards trying to protect Pereira from a fight he likely won’t survive. Ankalaev has been tearing through the division and should already be champ if it weren’t for the nonsense decision in his draw against Jan Błachowicz. Most fight fans and analysts agree—Ankalaev did enough to win, but the judges robbed him of the belt. The division should have been his already.





Let’s break down why this guy is anything but “boring”:





1. KO of Ion Cuțelaba – Not once, but twice. He dismantled Cuțelaba in brutal, back-to-back KOs in 2020. That’s some definitive work, not “boring” by any means.


2. KO of Johnny Walker – Recently, Ankalaev shut Walker down with a first-round KO. Walker’s an explosive guy, and Ankalaev’s control and precision shut down his hype completely.


3. KO of Dalcha Lungiambula – A perfectly timed head kick for the finish, proving Ankalaev is lethal from any range and a constant KO threat.


4. KO of Marcin Prachnio – In his debut, no less, he made a powerful entrance with a first-round KO that showcased his striking prowess.





Add to that his nine-fight unbeaten streak, where Ankalaev has shown he can dominate, outlast, and outwork his competition, whether standing or grappling. His only loss came from a literal last-second Hail Mary submission by Paul Craig in a fight he dominated.





And that Jan draw? Ankalaev outperformed him. He proved he has what it takes to be champ, but some of you Poatards want to cling to the myth that he’s not deserving. Look at his record—he’s one of the most well-rounded and dangerous fighters in the division, and Pereira needs to face him to prove his worth as a “champ.”





Until then, all this talk about Alex going to 185 or heavyweight is pure ducking. Ankalaev has earned his shot, and we need to stop letting these bogus narratives protect Pereira from a fighter who could realistically take him down.
 
To be fair - as a promoter - you would protect Alex too.

He’s much more of a marketable star, has personality, is a quality fighter - just an all around favorable champ to promote.

Compared to Ank who can’t even muster a sentence together in English, looks like Dwight Shrute’s cousin and wins mainly by decisions.

All that being said, Ank deserves a title shot.
 
HNIC215 said:
To be fair - as a promoter - you would protect Alex too.

He’s much more of a marketable star, has personality, is a quality fighter - just an all around favorable champ to promote.

Compared to Ank who can’t even muster a sentence together in English, looks like Dwight Shrute’s cousin and wins mainly by decisions.

All that being said, Ank deserves a title shot.
Click to expand...
I get your point around marketability but Alex doesn't speak English either lol.. and Ankalaev has more finishes than decisions so not sure why you are trying to put forward that he is a decision machine ?? .
 
Pechan said:
He sure showed how exciting he his on saturday.
Click to expand...
How many boring fights has Adesanya been in? I'd argue he's had way more boring fights than Ank and yet he doesn't gets tagged as a boring fighter nearly as often as Ank. It takes 2 to tango, some opponents will just make you look bad.
 
Last edited:
He's had exciting finishes but he's also had multiple lackluster fights because he fights so methodically
 
Boring is starting to lose all meaning and is on it's way to becoming a signifier that lets me know the poster is an idiot. The guy has won half his fights by knockout.
 
Not getting a finish doesn't mean that you're boring. Ank still fought well against Rakic despite the fight going to a decision.

His style is more entertaining than watching Sean Strickland throw out jabs and push kicks for 25 minutes.
 
i think part of the reason he's being overlooked is he's also boring as a human. no charisma, no personality, doesn't speak english etc. add that with the fact that he has had a decent amount of fights that aren't themost exciting. as a promoter, he's not who you want as a champ. and yes i'm aware alex doesn't speak english. he's an enigma. a one-off to the rule.
 
I would think it probably has a lot to do with his boring as fuck fight on Saturday.

<Y2JSmirk>
 
I was bored.

UFC Commentators tried to spark up an Ankalaev-Fakic War -- and it sucked.

Lack of urgency or even a hint at fight ending violence will make the audience boo-birds come out.

The problem is trying to make Ank some sexy violent fighter when he's obviously the ugly chick on stage -- his entertainment value is Low.
 
moosaev said:
How many boring fights has Adesanya been in? And yet he never gets tagged as a boring fighter. It takes 2 to tango, some opponents will just make you look bad.
Click to expand...

While I like the overall spirit of this post. I feel honor bound to point that people have constantly attacked Izzy by labeling him as “boring”
 
Thinking that being "exciting" is the most important quality in a fighter is Casual 101.

<DisgustingHHH>

Skill and winning is what matters. If they're exciting on top of it, then it's a bonus.
 
