The Fake Narrative About Ankalaev Being “Boring” Is Just to Protect Pereira!

Alright, Sherbums, it’s time we set the record straight on Magomed Ankalaev. This “boring” label is nothing more than a weak narrative invented by Poatards trying to protect Pereira from a fight he likely won’t survive. Ankalaev has been tearing through the division and should already be champ if it weren’t for the nonsense decision in his draw against Jan Błachowicz. Most fight fans and analysts agree—Ankalaev did enough to win, but the judges robbed him of the belt. The division should have been his already.











Let’s break down why this guy is anything but “boring”:











1. KO of Ion Cuțelaba – Not once, but twice. He dismantled Cuțelaba in brutal, back-to-back KOs in 2020. That’s some definitive work, not “boring” by any means.





2. KO of Johnny Walker – Recently, Ankalaev shut Walker down with a first-round KO. Walker’s an explosive guy, and Ankalaev’s control and precision shut down his hype completely.





3. KO of Dalcha Lungiambula – A perfectly timed head kick for the finish, proving Ankalaev is lethal from any range and a constant KO threat.





4. KO of Marcin Prachnio – In his debut, no less, he made a powerful entrance with a first-round KO that showcased his striking prowess.











Add to that his nine-fight unbeaten streak, where Ankalaev has shown he can dominate, outlast, and outwork his competition, whether standing or grappling. His only loss came from a literal last-second Hail Mary submission by Paul Craig in a fight he dominated.











And that Jan draw? Ankalaev outperformed him. He proved he has what it takes to be champ, but some of you Poatards want to cling to the myth that he’s not deserving. Look at his record—he’s one of the most well-rounded and dangerous fighters in the division, and Pereira needs to face him to prove his worth as a “champ.”











Until then, all this talk about Alex going to 185 or heavyweight is pure ducking. Ankalaev has earned his shot, and we need to stop letting these bogus narratives protect Pereira from a fighter who could realistically take him down.