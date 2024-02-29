Out of these cover songs - Which 5 are the best? (First Quarter-Finals)

What's your picks?

  • Los Lomas - La Bamba

    Votes: 3 12.0%

  • Metallica - Whiskey in the Jar

    Votes: 6 24.0%

  • Bob Marley - Sugar, Sugar

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Pearl Jam - Last Kiss

    Votes: 4 16.0%

  • Michael Andrews - Mad World

    Votes: 6 24.0%

  • Run DMC - Walk this Way

    Votes: 12 48.0%

  • Eric Clapton - I Shot The Sheriff

    Votes: 9 36.0%

  • George Harrison - Got My Mind Set On You

    Votes: 9 36.0%

  • Paramore - Use Somebody

    Votes: 1 4.0%

  • Devo - [I Can't Get No] Satisfaction

    Votes: 1 4.0%

  • Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower

    Votes: 20 80.0%

  • Sid Vicious - My Way

    Votes: 2 8.0%

  • Lenny Kravitz - American Woman

    Votes: 7 28.0%

  • U2 - Satellite of Love

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Harry Nilsson - Everybody's Talkin

    Votes: 3 12.0%

  • Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U

    Votes: 14 56.0%

  • Gipsy Kings - Hotel California

    Votes: 1 4.0%

  • Rage Against the Machine - Renegades of Funk

    Votes: 7 28.0%

  • Led Zeppelin - I Can't Quit You Baby

    Votes: 5 20.0%

  • Cowboy Junkies - Sweet Jane

    Votes: 5 20.0%
  • Total voters
    25
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,039
Reaction score
40,068
Here we go we're rock and rolling with another tournament. Let's find out what's the best cover song of all-time.

There will be around 80 cover songs and we start right in the Quarter-Finals.

Let's do it.



My choices:

Pearl Jam - Last Kiss
George Harrison - Got My Mind Set On You
Paramore - Use Somebody
Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U
Cowboy Junkies - Sweet Jane




Los Lomas - La Bamba


Metallica - Whiskey in the Jar


Bob Marley - Sugar, Sugar


Pearl Jam - Last Kiss


Michael Andrews - Mad World
 
Run DMC - Walk this Way

Eric Clapton - I Shot The Sheriff

George Harrison - Got My Mind Set On You

Paramore - Use Somebody

Devo - [I Can't Get No] Satisfaction
 
Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower

Sid Vicious - My Way

Lenny Kravitz - American Woman

U2 - Satellite of Love

Harry Nilsson - Everybody's Talkin
 
Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U

Gipsy Kings - Hotel California

Rage Against the Machine - Renegades of Funk

Led Zeppelin - I Can't Quit You Baby

Cowboy Junkies - Sweet Jane
 
If you don't want to be tagged or want to be tagged just let me know thank you.

Please vote.
@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @Piperrr @ASUThermo @Chesten_Hesten @dc007
@ThinkGreen @Axefan4life @xHeadx @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @2DUM2TAP
@aldeniro78 @Starck @Anialater @TheRash @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts
@wigglestick @cowboyjunkie @empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben
@The MARTIAN @Mesos @Swiftie @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @Trill850 @rustledjimjams
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Sleestaxk @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @Brandon Wilson @marioh
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Virginiatechmic @Simian Raticus @Lebnof
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @Vigorelli @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG
@MilesAbove @Randlewand @Uncle J @SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @Tol @ASUThermo
@IndyCovaHart @Magooglie @BARNUM @Satanical Eve @D3THRONED @bosox32 @Kryptt
@ManCityFC9 @sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @ctm @RayA @VulcanNervPinch
@Streeter @LetThemBleed @Dr brakestick @MuayThaiSteve79 @tank666 @jerzey devil
@Oeshon @Rizzo @stanlee @BayAreaGuy @Spiffy @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton
@Mohawk Mauler @Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @Superbad
@Sano @i420KrYpT @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @RoñaCastroJr
@El Che @Shaungotti @genecop @Mikeydontgiva @Papachulu @horc00 @TheFakeMacoy
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @XmarkX @M4rk
@Uncommon Valor @AlphaBetaShark @Bobby 3 Sticks @scorpipede @ineverpost @aus101
@Grassshoppa @97talon @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @mmascene @MastiffMike
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @xMsBarnez @Prutfis @Osiris007 @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa
@Damien Karras @Prologue @Jesus H. Sherdog @qw3rty @Highway99 @Krixes @90 50
@GolovKing @bowened @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @Tone505 @TJ Dillashank @jx820 @Protegejoe296
@Nathan LaMontagne @mike1226 @Philadelphia Collins @cmw43 @MRDOG @RoxyBird
@MeatWagon06 @Nimrod @armbarforhire @paperclip101 @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42
@AZZA B @Luminosity @Kaybee @Tone C @Revolver @Chad The Limey @KotaroTheWolf
@Andrey Kamensky @FinalFight @zuffazombee @heloder @4daLuLZ @Simple Southerner
@JonnyBonesPharmacist @J0N0 @BisexualMMA @Dr Stoppage @Bonos @Brutus.......
@ZeroGravity @Carvaso @TheSauce @k1ngjester @Badoldman @bigkick @burningspear
@Squall Leonhart @Hellowhosthat @Mr. Fixit @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @EJRMAN513
@SwamiLeoni @lostdog000 @hohner @Mr. Shickadance @hwm52806 @Goon Dog @TapIt
@cheesus @Omegaboy13 @Washkev @eighterumg5 @CrimsonFan @freakroor @Zanderlini
@BUDDYLOVETT @Vergilius @WaylonMercy5150 @GergreG @Vegeta @TestosterOWN
@Xuh @eworden78 @ookii @Shael @DooHoChoi @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Fork
@houjebek @Reign Supreme @SilvaLegacy @Texan6533 @the muntjac @ThereIsNoSpoon
@Nightgunner05 @ModernMatt @struckus @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @DamianK1 @cooks1
@Jballer @The J0ker @Shogun515 @deucesarewild @dbo @TapIt @phightens19 @Zer
@Adrian Anis @Supasalta3000 @Escabar @ChuckSteak @Trainspotter @jan230 @Corona
@bufetadanacara @JoeyJoeJoeJr @TheWobbler @Sushi Fitness @Pankratios @Kraysla
@RemyR @fungi @fourtyounce48 @phoenixikki @-sin- @Cerberus87 @Kingz @Misfit23
@Misanthropist @Captain Sausage @yamahacrasher @Halge @JackWhite @Cuttyrock
@National Acrobat @PG29 red0 Jr @HeffDoesWant @ThaiSexPills @HaggardSky @Rawex
@mangokush @websurfer @Ripp0ntare @CZMuayThai11 @Bargey @Kb7 @Michaelangelo
@Fijeeto @Candy Routure @oliviamung @Ali Tanveer @spamking @Diet Butcher @landon
@HardBoiled @Karl_Hungus @TonOdanK @ahme4 @Ghost Boner @mmamxfan @KoChang
@Two Crows @Striderxdj @milkmandanl @itrainufcbro @jnes @jojoRed @Thrawn33 @MDoza
@Preston Jarrett @Fake Doctor @jimjamjammer @FadeLess @TardStrong @MichiganMMA1978
@2fast2see @AbominableJoman @templewarrior @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan
@LSXMMA @SilentFate @StonedLemur @hex @liner @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @west42
@ramsiN @Phlogiston @cincymma79 @Codpiece @-Magua- @xenomorph4prez @zapataxiv
@GirthBrooks @johnnystone @Speedy1 @Vapezilla @Oregonmma @Viking_Hammer
@FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Rastas @Motleysubs @MLarson @Hollywood Jack @Pliny Pete
@biscuitsbrah @stalehotdog @Cold cash rip @Heavy Hands @revoltub @Otto! @LilMountain
@TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @Pizza Werewolf @Sirwastealot @Long Dark Blues
@Sunnyvale TP @Beau Wring @Blue_Ribbon @UncleJosh @Lovestorm @HARRISON_3
@fingercuffs
 
I know at some point Stevie Ray Vaughn's cover of Voodoo Child, live at the Austin City limits, better be in the poll. It is over the top level of showmanship and talent.



And then of course what may be the best cover of all time, Heart's tribute to Led Zeppelin, Stairway to Heaven, live at the Kennedy Center.

 
IMWO, a good cover retains the intent of the original while adding something to the delivery.

I expect I might see Manfred Mann's Blinded by the Light, Chris Cornell's Billy Jean, Disturbed's Sound of Silence, and Johnny Cash's Hurt in future polls.
 
Led Zep
Clapton
Run DMC
Jimi
George Harrison (did not know that was a cover?!?)
 
MusterX said:
I know at some point Stevie Ray Vaughn's cover of Voodoo Child, live at the Austin City limits, better be in the poll. It is over the top level of showmanship and talent.



And then of course what may be the best cover of all time, Heart's tribute to Led Zeppelin, Stairway to Heaven, live at the Kennedy Center.

Click to expand...

I love Zep. Like to a Brock Samson degree. Damned if Heart doesn't do them at least justice and maybe more every time they cover them. Phenomenal.
 
sleepwalk said:
IMWO, a good cover retains the intent of the original while adding something to the delivery.

I expect I might see Manfred Mann's Blinded by the Light, Chris Cornell's Billy Jean, Disturbed's Sound of Silence, and Johnny Cash's Hurt in future polls.
Click to expand...
Love that Manfred Mann version and the Johnny Cash version, fine taste sir.
 
MusterX said:
I know at some point Stevie Ray Vaughn's cover of Voodoo Child, live at the Austin City limits, better be in the poll. It is over the top level of showmanship and talent.



And then of course what may be the best cover of all time, Heart's tribute to Led Zeppelin, Stairway to Heaven, live at the Kennedy Center.

Click to expand...


I'll put those in, thanks for the reminder.
 
sleepwalk said:
I love Zep. Like to a Brock Samson degree. Damned if Heart doesn't do them at least justice and maybe more every time they cover them. Phenomenal.
Click to expand...

Yea, that tribute at the Kennedy Center with Led Zeppelin in attendance plus all the other celebrities must have been an absurd amount of pressure on Heart to deliver but what they did was not at all expected. Robert Plant looked like he was going to cry.
 
sleepwalk said:
IMWO, a good cover retains the intent of the original while adding something to the delivery.

I expect I might see Manfred Mann's Blinded by the Light, Chris Cornell's Billy Jean, Disturbed's Sound of Silence, and Johnny Cash's Hurt in future polls.
Click to expand...

That's a fair assessment. Cornell, Disturbed and Johnny Cash are in. I'll add Manfred Mann's in the tournament.
 
weaselkenievil said:
Led Zep
Clapton
Run DMC
Jimi
George Harrison (did not know that was a cover?!?)
Click to expand...

I didn't know that was a cover as well. I thought it was his, but I was wrong. lol

Great cover nonetheless.
 
And if you're taking requests - The Specials - A Message To You Rudy. Absolute stone cold fucking belter.
 
Tone C said:
I never knew that until then. And that's better than the Harrison version. Cheers for the knowledge.
Click to expand...
Welcome bro. I do love the George version, and that fits @sleepwalk criteria which I agree with. The original is a cracker tho huh?

Surprisingly I have learnt so much good music on the dog. The jukebox is an absolute gold mine of eclectic awesomeness.
 
Kravitz American Woman
RATM Renegades of Funk
Sid Vicious My Way
George Harrison Got my mind set on you
Run DMC Walk This Way

Great poll MXZT. Will Oasis -Cum on feel the noise or I am the Warlus be in it?
 
One more request, I'll stop now. Maybe.

Hounds of Love by The Futureheads


Love this version.
<JackieThumbsUp>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 5 best? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)
2
Replies
28
Views
973
TheNinja
TheNinja
MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 5 best? (Sixth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
18
Views
648
Hollywood Jack
Hollywood Jack
MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 4 best? (First Semi-Finals)
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
HaulParris
HaulParris
MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 5 best? (Fifth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
18
Views
590
Kingz
Kingz
MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 5 best? (First Quarter-Finals)
2
Replies
31
Views
975
MXZT
MXZT

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,753
Messages
55,164,406
Members
174,650
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top